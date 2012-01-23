PRAGUE, Jan 20 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - Prime Minister Petr Necas and Defence Minister Alexandr Vondra meeting Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister for energy Hussain al-Shahristani and other members of the Iraq's government. Related news: ========================MORNING NEWS======================== NWR AGREES LOWER Q1 PRICES: Czech coal miner NWR said on Monday it saw a drop in average agreed prices of coking coal and coke in the first quarter of 2012. Story: Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS========================== REZABEK SEES NO CHANGE IN INTEREST RATES: An increase in Czech interest rates in the near term is unlikely as demand pressures are limited and a cut is not needed either, central bank board member Pavel Rezabek was quoted as saying. Story: Related news: VIENNA INITIATIVE: Emerging Europe's financial stewards scrambled this week to head off capital flight from the region, but their plan to create a new "Vienna Initiative" faces bigger challenges than the one that successfully backstopped lenders two years ago. Story: Related news: URANIUM: Czech state mining company Diamo has discovered new reserves that are equal to five years of annual production and worth 3 billion crowns ($152.59 million), company director Jiri Jez said. Story: Related news: CEZ TAKES DUKOVANY OFFLINE: Czech power group CEZ will take the third unit of its Dukovany nuclear power plant offline for one month on Saturday in the first planned outage of 2012, it said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint gave up some of this week's strong gains against the euro in a corrective move on Friday as markets eyed Budapest's continuing struggle to secure an aid deal, while other emerging European currencies were mixed. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech power for the next working day rose on Friday as wind generation levels were forecast to fall sharply after the weekend, while Cal '13 also climbed higher. Story: Related news: ========================PRESS DIGEST========================= CME CHIEF SEES AD MARKET GROWING: Media group CME chief Adrian Sarbu said he expected Czech advertising to grow in the Czech Republic this year. He also said 2011 OIBDA likely rose around 60 percent. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 and 14 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.6606 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)