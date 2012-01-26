PRAGUE, Jan 26 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech
financial markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
============================EVENTS==========================
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
==========================TOP NEWS==========================
UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol
expects to post a fourth-quarter operating loss worse than in
the third quarter due to a one-off impairment at a subsidiary,
it said on Thursday.
IMF LOAN: The Czech Republic will lend the International
Monetary Fund 1.5 billion euros to help it extend emergency aid
to euro zone countries, overcoming initial reservations about
such a loan, Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Wednesday.
MORTGAGE MARKET: The number of mortgages provided by Czech
banks rose by 40 percent last year from 2010, data showed on
Wednesday.
BANK RATINGS: Standard & Poor's has affirmed the debt
ratings of Austrian lenders Erste Group Bank and
Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) and removed them
from CreditWatch negative, the agency said.
CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint hit a three-month high against
the euro on Wednesday, bucking a fall of currencies in Central
Europe, lifted by optimism that Budapest was getting closer to
restarting talks on vital IMF-led aid.
C.BANK'S JANACEK: Czech central banker Kamil Janacek would
prefer to keep interest rates unchanged at the bank's policy
meeting next Thursday, he was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
C.BANK POLL: The Czech central bank is expected to keep the
key two-week repo rate steady at a record low 0.75
percent next Thursday as fears of economic stagnation outweigh
concerns over higher prices, a Reuters poll showed.
CEE POWER: Czech spot prices fell on Wednesday despite
cooler temperatures as renewable production in the region was
forecast higher while the Czech and Slovak markets reconverged a
day after prices split, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 25.222 25.358 0.54 1.26
vs Dollar 19.217 19.562 1.76 2.61
Czech Equities 945.8 945.8 -0.17 3.81
U.S. Equities 12,756.96 12,675.75 0.64 4.41
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
TEMELIN ALLIANCE: Czech construction firm Metrostav signed
an exclusive agreement with Westinghouse to expand Temelin if
the U.S. company wins a tender for the deal.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
SKODA JOBS: Skoda Auto, a Volkswagen unit, created
the most jobs in its history last year when it brought on 1,650
new workers. At the end of the year it employed 25,281 people.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
GAS: Czech gas supplier RWE Transgas was not included in the
group of companies that got price adjustments from Gazprom
this month. Only companies that were not in
arbritration proceedings over prices got the adjustment.
E15, page 6
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 19.6606 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)