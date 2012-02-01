PRAGUE, Feb 1 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================TOP NEWS========================== PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session (until February 10). Related news: PRAGUE - Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for January due out at 0830 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - 3.40%/15 government bond auction. Related news: PRAGUE - End-January budget balance data. Related news: PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS========================== CZECHS OUT OF EU TREATY: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas will scrutinise an EU pact on stricter budget discipline before deciding whether to sign it, putting Prague at odds with its fellow members in the bloc and opening the way to a potential government collapse. Story: Related news: FINMIN OUTLOOL: The Czech economy will see almost no growth in 2012, according to new forecasts from the finance ministry published on Tuesday, threatening the eastern EU member with recession and hampering its efforts to cut its budget deficit below Brussels' targets. Story: Related news: *Table: CEE MARKETS: The zloty rose to the highest in nearly five months on Tuesday after a Polish state bank sold euros and other emerging European currencies gained, capping a wild first month of 2012. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Cold weather and decreasing wind helped boost Czech day ahead prices on Tuesday while electricity for 2013 delivery retreated from a month-high, traders said. Story: Related news: ========================PRESS DIGEST========================= CEZ ABROAD: CEZ has invested into renewable power projects in Poland that have a capacity of 1,156 MW. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 BEER EXPORT: Plzensky Prazdroj, a SABMiller unit, exported a record 889,000 hectoliters of beer last year. Hospodarske Noviny, page 17 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.6606 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)