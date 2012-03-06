PRAGUE, March 6 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech
financial markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
===========================EVENTS=============================
PRAGUE - The Czech central bank (CNB) to release update to
the banking sector stress tests.
Related news:
Related news:
===========================TOP NEWS===========================
S&P ON AVG: Standard & Poor's revised AVG's outlook
to positive.
Story: Related news:
MACROPOLL: Czech inflation likely accelerated to a more than
three-year high of 3.7 percent in February on the back of a tax
hike while demand remains dampened amid existing fiscal
consolidation and as consumers await more belt-tightening, a
Reuters monthly poll of economic indicators showed.
Story: Related news:
FACTORY MOVE: Slovenia's largest household appliances maker
Gorenje will by September move its cooker production
to its factory in the Czech Republic from the factory in
Finland's Lahti to reduce production costs, the company said on
Monday.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Central European assets dropped for a second
straight session on Monday on a worsening economic outlook and
shares in Polish real estate developer GTC fell to an all-time
low after a worse-than-expected loss.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Increasing solar supply pressured Czech day ahead
power on Monday despite a fall in temperatures as sunshine was
expected to weigh on spot prices for the next few days, traders
said.
Story: Related news:
==========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
HEATING PLANTS: The Czech District Heating Association filed
a complaint with the European Commission against Czech Coal for
abusing its dominant position.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
MORTGAGES: Mortgage lending rose 60 percent year-on-year in
January.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
CAR SALES: New car sales rose 7.9 percent year-on-year to
the end of February to 26,465 vehicles.
Lidove Noviny, page 17
NUCLEAR: Czech firms are in talks with France's Areva
about deals worth 1.25 billion crowns even if the
company does not win a bid to expand Temelin nuclear power
plant.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A8
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)