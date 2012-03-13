PRAGUE, March 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== January industrial and construction data at 0800 GMT. January current account balance data at 0900 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS=========================== PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session (until March 23) Related news: ============================TOP NEWS========================== APRIL DEBT SALE PLAN: The Czech Republic said on Monday it will offer up to 25 billion crowns ($1.33 billion) worth of state bonds in April, which could be its heaviest month of borrowing so far this year as it races towards its full-year borrowing target. Story: Related news: *For TABLE: CEE MARKETS: The forint led losses in emerging Europe on Monday, dragged lower by a leak from diplomats that EU finance ministers plan to freeze funds to Hungary over its failure to cut its budget deficit at a time when it is trying to get an international loan. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power rose on Monday on forecasts for lower wind generation in the region but prices fell along the curve, dragged down by expectations for a warm spring and lower oil, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.549 24.585 0.15 3.9 vs Dollar 18.658 18.733 0.4 5.44 Czech Equities 985.9 985.9 -1.2 8.21 U.S. Equities 12,959.71 12,922.02 0.29 6.07 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================= AEROHOLDING TO ISSUE BONDS: Czech holding company Aeroholding, comprising the Prague Airport and Czech airline CSA, approved a bond issuance framework programme to issue up to 10 billion crowns in corporate bonds. It may not use the whole amount. The first step will be an issue of five-year bonds worth 0.5-1 billion crowns. The money should be used to build a new runway and to curtail the company's dependence on bank loans. E15, page 1 HOUSEHOLDS INCOME DIPS: Net household income in 2011 dropped for the first time since 2004, the statistics bureau data showed. The average monthly income for one member of a Czech family was 12,089 crowns ($650), which is 31 crowns less than in 2010. Pravo, page 15 SKODA SALES PROP UP VOLKSWAGEN EARNINGS: Operating profit at Volkswagen's unit Skoda Auto rose by 66.2 percent last year to 743 million euros. Volkswagen's earnings numbers also showed that profit per a Skoda car is higher than profit made on one Volkswagen and is the same as profit the company makes when it sells a Bentley, a car ten times more expensive than a Skoda. However, Audi cars are the most profitable of all brands within the Volkswagen group. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 18.6929 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)