PRAGUE, March 15 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== January retail sales data at 0800 GMT. February producer prices data and January foreign trade prices data at 0800 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS=========================== PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to detail Q4 government debt figures at 0800 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - Artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens to release 2011 results. News conference at 0830 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - 26-week T-bill auction. Related news: ============================TOP NEWS========================== CEN.BANKER JANACEK SEES HIGHER RATES BY YEAR-END: Czech interest rates should stay unchanged for now and rise before the end of 2012 as an early recovery in the euro zone filters through to the Czech economy via higher exports, bolstering overall growth, a central banker said. Story: Related news: JANACEK: ECB'S PRAET SEES HIGHER GROWTH OUTLOOK: The European Central Cank (ECB) is likely to raise its growth forecast in its next outlook in June, Czech central bank board member Kamil Janacek said, citing ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty lost more ground on Wednesday due to disappointing current account and inflation data, triggering sell orders across regional currencies and government bonds that have enjoyed a strong run this year. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for warmer weather that will crimp demand and more supply from solar generation in the region sent Czech day ahead power lower on Wednesday, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.611 24.601 -0.04 3.66 vs Dollar 18.867 18.851 -0.08 4.38 Czech Equities 999.6 999.6 0.67 9.71 U.S. Equities 13,194.1 13,177.68 0.12 7.99 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================= ENERGY CHECKS: The Energy Regulatory Office (ERU) will look at contracts of big energy firms, starting with RWE's Czech business, to see how prices are set. Checks at other firms should follow. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 4G TENDER: The release of 4G tender conditions is delayed by a week to next week. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page C4 BUDGET FREEZE: The government suspended talks on a 23.6 billion crown spending freeze in the 2012 budget, and will discuss it on the coalition level. Pravo, page 15 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 18.6929 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)