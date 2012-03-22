PRAGUE, March 22 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
===========================EVENTS===========================
PRAGUE - International Energy Regulatory Forum
(www.conpro.cz).
PRAGUE - Second round of VAR/23 and 3.40%/15
government bonds auction.
PRAGUE - 13-week T-bill auction.
PRAGUE - EU Commissioner for Regional Policy Johannes Hahn
to visit the Czech Republic. Meeting with Visegrad Four (V4)
Regional Ministers and Slovenia on the schedule. News briefing
at 1340 GMT.
PRAGUE - Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas to meet EU
Commissioners Johannes Hahn and Laszlo Andor. News conference at
1650 GMT.
============================TOP NEWS==========================
GOVT APPROVES 2012 SPENDING FREEZE: The Czech government has
agreed to freeze 23.6 billion crowns ($1.28 billion) in this
year's spending in an effort to cut the public sector deficit
according to plan, Prime Minister Petr Necas said.
HAVEL AIRPORT: The Czech government agreed on Wednesday to
rename the country's main airport in Prague to honour deceased
former President Vaclav Havel, Czech media reported.
CEN. BANK MEETING: All seven members of the Czech central
bank's governing board will attend their next rate-setting
meeting on March 29, the bank said.
SKODA DIVIDEND: Czech carmaker Skoda will pay its parent
company Volkswagen, a 2011 dividend of around 7.1
billion crowns ($384 million) and is on track to produce 1.5
million cars a year by 2018, it said.
HIGH DEMAND IN DEBT AUCTIONS: The Czech Finance Ministry
sold 3.6 billion crowns ($194.74 million) worth of variable rate
government bonds due 2023 in the first, competitive
round of bidding.
CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown fell almost one percent on
Wednesday, leading emerging European Union currencies lower,
while Hungarian state bonds dropped due to positioning ahead of
auctions on Thursday and uncertainty over talks about an
international aid deal.
CEE POWER:Czech power prices fell on Wednesday with healthy
solar production in the region dragging down the spot,
expectations for mild weather to linger hitting the front month
and Cal '13 falling with gas and oil, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 24.63 24.696 0.27 3.58
vs Dollar 18.583 18.589 0.03 5.82
Czech Equities 991.8 991.8 -0.08 8.86
U.S. Equities 13,124.62 13,170.19 -0.35 7.42
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================
SKODA'S INCOME TAX: Volkswagen's Czech unit
Skoda Auto will pay 3.2 billion Czech crowns in income tax for
2011, which is less than what would correspond to the 19 percent
tax rate, thanks to various tax breaks and incentives from the
government.
The car maker's trade unions are asking for a 7 percent rise
in wages while the company is offering 4 percent.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 8
GERMANY - FAVOURITE SHOPPING DESTINATION: A shopping of a
number of basic grocery products came in 20 percent cheaper in
Germany's Saxony than in the Czech Republic mainly due to a hike
in Czech sales tax, the value added tax (VAT). Last year, the
Czechs spent 41 billion crowns abroad, or 2 percent of their
overall expenses, economist David Marek said. Domestic spending
fell by 0.1 percent while spending abroad rose by 0.6 percent,
he said.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, C1
($1 = 18.6929 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)