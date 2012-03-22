PRAGUE, March 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS=========================== PRAGUE - International Energy Regulatory Forum (www.conpro.cz). Related news: PRAGUE - Second round of VAR/23 and 3.40%/15 government bonds auction. Related news: PRAGUE - 13-week T-bill auction. Related news: PRAGUE - EU Commissioner for Regional Policy Johannes Hahn to visit the Czech Republic. Meeting with Visegrad Four (V4) Regional Ministers and Slovenia on the schedule. News briefing at 1340 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas to meet EU Commissioners Johannes Hahn and Laszlo Andor. News conference at 1650 GMT. Related news: ============================TOP NEWS========================== GOVT APPROVES 2012 SPENDING FREEZE: The Czech government has agreed to freeze 23.6 billion crowns ($1.28 billion) in this year's spending in an effort to cut the public sector deficit according to plan, Prime Minister Petr Necas said. Story: Related news: HAVEL AIRPORT: The Czech government agreed on Wednesday to rename the country's main airport in Prague to honour deceased former President Vaclav Havel, Czech media reported. Story: Related news: CEN. BANK MEETING: All seven members of the Czech central bank's governing board will attend their next rate-setting meeting on March 29, the bank said. Story: Related news: SKODA DIVIDEND: Czech carmaker Skoda will pay its parent company Volkswagen, a 2011 dividend of around 7.1 billion crowns ($384 million) and is on track to produce 1.5 million cars a year by 2018, it said. Story: Related news: HIGH DEMAND IN DEBT AUCTIONS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 3.6 billion crowns ($194.74 million) worth of variable rate government bonds due 2023 in the first, competitive round of bidding. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown fell almost one percent on Wednesday, leading emerging European Union currencies lower, while Hungarian state bonds dropped due to positioning ahead of auctions on Thursday and uncertainty over talks about an international aid deal. Story: Related news: CEE POWER:Czech power prices fell on Wednesday with healthy solar production in the region dragging down the spot, expectations for mild weather to linger hitting the front month and Cal '13 falling with gas and oil, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.63 24.696 0.27 3.58 vs Dollar 18.583 18.589 0.03 5.82 Czech Equities 991.8 991.8 -0.08 8.86 U.S. Equities 13,124.62 13,170.19 -0.35 7.42 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================== SKODA'S INCOME TAX: Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda Auto will pay 3.2 billion Czech crowns in income tax for 2011, which is less than what would correspond to the 19 percent tax rate, thanks to various tax breaks and incentives from the government. The car maker's trade unions are asking for a 7 percent rise in wages while the company is offering 4 percent. Hospodarske Noviny, page 8 GERMANY - FAVOURITE SHOPPING DESTINATION: A shopping of a number of basic grocery products came in 20 percent cheaper in Germany's Saxony than in the Czech Republic mainly due to a hike in Czech sales tax, the value added tax (VAT). Last year, the Czechs spent 41 billion crowns abroad, or 2 percent of their overall expenses, economist David Marek said. Domestic spending fell by 0.1 percent while spending abroad rose by 0.6 percent, he said. Mlada Fronta Dnes, C1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 18.6929 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)