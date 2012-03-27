PRAGUE, March 27 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
============================EVENTS============================
PRAGUE - European Banking and Financial Forum (www.ebff.cz)
(until March 29).
Related news:
PRAGUE - Czech Energy Congress (www.business-forum.cz/en/)
(until March 28).
Related news:
============================TOP NEWS==========================
PHILIP MORRIS CR: Czech cigarette maker Philip Morris CR
proposed a gross dividend of 920 crowns ($49.93) per
share on 2011 profit, it said in an invitation to its annual
general meeting on Tuesday.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: The zloty led gains in central Europe on Monday
after strong retail data boosted the case for higher Polish
interest rates, while a rise in German business confidence eased
nerves over the region's slowdown and bucked up currencies and
stocks.
Story: Related news:
POWER GRID: Four central European grid operators on Monday
called for the German and Austrian power markets to be split to
ease unplanned surges of renewables from Germany, which threaten
the stability of their transmission systems.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Czech spot power gained on Monday as renewable
forecasts were less than expected while curve prices fell along
with coal and carbon to push Cal '13 baseload to a fresh low,
traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 24.611 24.555 -0.23 3.66
vs Dollar 18.433 18.426 -0.04 6.58
Czech Equities 987.5 987.5 -0.05 8.39
U.S. Equities 13,241.63 13,080.73 1.23 8.38
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================
CEZ'S ENERGOTRANS BUY: The anti-monopoly office could rule
in the coming months on CEZ's acquisition of
Energotrans.
E15, page 9
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 18.6929 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)