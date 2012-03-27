PRAGUE, March 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - European Banking and Financial Forum (www.ebff.cz) (until March 29). Related news: PRAGUE - Czech Energy Congress (www.business-forum.cz/en/) (until March 28). Related news: ============================TOP NEWS========================== PHILIP MORRIS CR: Czech cigarette maker Philip Morris CR proposed a gross dividend of 920 crowns ($49.93) per share on 2011 profit, it said in an invitation to its annual general meeting on Tuesday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The zloty led gains in central Europe on Monday after strong retail data boosted the case for higher Polish interest rates, while a rise in German business confidence eased nerves over the region's slowdown and bucked up currencies and stocks. Story: Related news: POWER GRID: Four central European grid operators on Monday called for the German and Austrian power markets to be split to ease unplanned surges of renewables from Germany, which threaten the stability of their transmission systems. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech spot power gained on Monday as renewable forecasts were less than expected while curve prices fell along with coal and carbon to push Cal '13 baseload to a fresh low, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.611 24.555 -0.23 3.66 vs Dollar 18.433 18.426 -0.04 6.58 Czech Equities 987.5 987.5 -0.05 8.39 U.S. Equities 13,241.63 13,080.73 1.23 8.38 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================== CEZ'S ENERGOTRANS BUY: The anti-monopoly office could rule in the coming months on CEZ's acquisition of Energotrans. E15, page 9 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 18.6929 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)