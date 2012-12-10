PRAGUE, Dec 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== October industrial and construction data at 0800 GMT. November inflation data at 0800 GMT. November unemployment data at 0800 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================TOP NEWS============================ CZECHS WANT SAFETY GUARANTEE ON BANK UNION: The Czech Republic will only back the European Union's proposed banking union plan if it is given a guarantee that its lenders will not be forced to backstop those of struggling euro zone countries, its central bank governor told daily Lidove Noviny. Story: Related news: MARIJUANA: Czech lawmakers voted to allow marijuana and drugs derived from it to be available on prescription from pharmacies from next year, extending narcotics laws which permit possession of small amounts of drugs including heroin and cocaine. Story: Related news: SAVERS COMPLICATE RECOVERY: Angry at government austerity measures and fearful of losing jobs, Czechs keep piling their cash into savings - confounding authorities' efforts to end the country's longest recession in 15 years. Story: Related news: C.BANK: Q3 GDP REPRESENTS DOWNSIDE RISK: Third-quarter Czech gross domestic product data released on Friday show there is a risk of a deeper economic downturn than previously forecast by the central bank, the bank said. Story: Related news: 4TH QUARTER OF RECESSION CONFIRMED: The Czech economy shrank by 0.3 percent in the third quarter from the previous three-month period, confirming a fourth quarterly contraction and the longest recession in 15 years, the statistics office final data showed. Story: Related news: KLAUS AGAINST ESM: Czech President Vaclav Klaus will not sign a treaty change which helps create the euro zone's permanent bailout mechanism, making his country the only not to back the fund but without threatening its function. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Polish five-year bond yields hit new lows on Thursday on expectations of more rate cuts, while Romania's leu currency fell slightly after weak consumption data added to caution before a Sunday election. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Rising wind generation in the region offset frigid temperatures to push CEE day ahead prices lower on Thursday while the key Czech long-term contract hit a fresh all-time low as coal and oil fell, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.198 25.192 -0.02 1.36 vs Dollar 19.545 19.516 -0.15 0.95 Czech Equities 993.52 993.52 -0.6 9.05 U.S. Equities 13,155.13 13,074.04 0.62 7.67 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST========================== CEZ DIVESTMENT: Jan Dienstl, the co-owner Czech Coal which supplies coal to CEZ's Pocerady power plant, said that according to his company's information, the European Commission accepts CEZ sells one 800 MW power plant, no matter which, as part of settlement of a regulatory dispute. Czech Coal is interested in CEZ's Pocerady power plant but no deal has been reached. Czech Coal's bid for Pocerady is valid until December 18. Hospodarske Noviny, page 17 FUEL FRAUD: The police arrested 11 people suspected of failing to pay 1.25 billion crown tax on imported fuel. They were allegedly importing fuel from Germany and sold it in the Czech Republic without paying the value added tax (VAT). Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 SKODA STICKS TO SALES TARGET: Although this year has been more difficult for car maker Skoda, a unit of Volkswagen , the company still plans to reach annual sales of 1.5 million cars by 2018, the car maker's Chief Executive Winfried Vahland said. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 4D Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.2973 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)