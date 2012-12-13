PRAGUE, Dec 13 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
October current account balance data at 0900 GMT
===========================TOP NEWS============================
PRAGUE - 52-week T-bill auction.
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
BANKING UNION: Europe clinched a deal on Thursday to give
the European Central Bank new powers to supervise euro zone
banks from 2014, embarking on the first step in a new phase of
closer integration to help underpin the euro.
EPH TO BUY SLOVKIA'S SPP: Slovakia approved the
multi-billion euro purchase of a 49 percent stake in one of its
biggest utilities by a Czech group, a move it says should give
it more control over retail gas prices and investment in the
sector.
2013 BORROWING: The Czech Finance Ministry laid out plans
for lower 2013 borrowing after taking advantage of record low
yields this year to boost its financing reserves.
C.BANKERS ON WEAKENING THE CROWN: Czech central bank Vice
Governor Vladimir Tomsik added his voice to intensifying verbal
interventions against the crown on Wednesday but analysts said
bolder action would be needed to weaken the currency further.
C.BANKER ZAMRAZILOVA MAY SUPPORT FX INTERVENTIONS: The Czech
central bank's most ardent opponent of interest rate cuts
signalled on Wednesday she could agree with foreign exchange
interventions to weaken the crown and ease policy further, under
certain conditions.
C.BANK'S TOMSIK: FX MOST EFFICIENT NEXT TOOL: Interventions
against the Czech crown are the most efficient tool for further
monetary easing, central bank Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said
in an online discussion on website ekonom.cz.
C.BANK POLICY MEETING: All seven members of the Czech
central bank's board will attend the Dec. 19 policy meeting, the
bank said.
UNIPETROL'S REFINERY PLANT'S MAINTENANCE: Czech refiner
Ceska Rafinerska approved plans for a complete maintenance
shutdown at its Kralupy refinery in autumn 2013, an investment
worth 600 million crowns ($30.87 million), it said.
CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint and Polish zloty fell
against the euro on Wednesday on rate cut prospects, while
Romania's leu gained on hopes of a more stable political
situation after elections.
CEE POWER: Czech long term power prices dropped to a new
two-year low on Wednesday as coal and carbon fell while central
European day ahead contracts retreated from a 10-month high,
traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.233 25.23 -0.01 1.22
vs Dollar 19.275 19.346 0.37 2.32
Czech Equities 1,001.59 1,001.59 0.9 9.93
U.S. Equities 13,245.45 13,248.44 -0.02 8.41
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
CZECHS MAY NOT VETO EU BANKING UNION: The Czech Republic
will probably abandon its threats to veto the EU's banking union
plans unless it receives guarantees that foreign parent banks
will not convert their Czech subsidiaries into branches.
The Czechs accepted a compromise created by the EU Cyprus
presidency in which the Czech Republic was promised that the
Czech central bank will have a "significant voice" in any
potential conversion of a subsidiary into a branch.
Prime Minister Petr Necas said that he would make a final
decision whether to withdraw the veto threat after he knows the
final wording of the compromise and the reaction of the European
Commission.
More than 90 percent of Czech-based banks are majority owned
by euro zone banks.
The Czech central bank, which wanted to have the right to
veto any potential conversion into branches, is not satisfied
with the compromise, Czech Radio reported.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13; Pravo, page 15
ALCOHOL SALES PLUMMET: Sales of hard liquor in restaurants
were at 60 percent of their usual volume in November due to
continued worries about methanol poisoning and as people's real
wages shrank in the third quarter.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1
($1 = 19.2973 Czech crowns)
