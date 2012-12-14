PRAGUE, Dec 14 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
===========================TOP NEWS============================
PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to detail Q3 government debt
figures at 0800 GMT.
OCTOBER CURRENT ACCOUNT DISAPPOINTS: The Czech current
account showed a 16.1 billion crown ($832.09 million) deficit in
October, the central bank (CNB) said on Thursday, while analysts
expected a 4.0 billion surplus.
CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint fell versus the euro on
Thursday, hurt by rate cut prospects and worsening sentiment,
while Romania's leu hit a three-month high on hopes for
political stability after last Sunday's election.
CEE POWER: Lower consumption heading toward the weekend and
a bump in wind generation in the region sent central European
day ahead power prices tumbling on Thursday, though a cold snap
kept prices high, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.252 25.284 0.13 1.15
vs Dollar 19.274 19.328 0.28 2.32
Czech Equities 1,002.18 1,002.18 0.06 10
U.S. Equities 13,170.72 13,245.45 -0.56 7.8
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
BANKING UNION: The Czech Republic will not join the euro
zone's banking union as nobody knows what the overall scheme
will look like, Prime Minister Petr Necas said.
The Czech Republic received guarantees that the banking
union will not hurt the Czech banking sector and will not lead
to outflow of Czech deposits abroad, the paper said.
Deputy Finance Minister Radek Urban said the country got
guarantees that the ECB's supervisory functions will not
threaten those of the Czech central bank (CNB).
The preamble of the final text of the agreement says that
there is nothing in the directive that can be used to push for
conversion of subsidiaries in to branches.
If a parent bank decides to convert its Czech unit into a
branch it must inform the CNB but also its clients.
COALITION AGREEMENT: A draft of a revised coalition
agreement includes a slowdown in the government's budget
tightening plans due to an economic downturn, as already agreed.
It says the public sector deficit should remain below 3
percent of GDP as of 2013.
The government wants to save 12 billion crowns via merging
and cancelling state administration agenda, the draft says.
It calls for holding a referendum on adopting the euro. This
government will not set any date for the adoption, which is
unchanged from the current coalition agreement.
Pravo, page 7
DATART: Datart Int. denied that it would shut its Czech and
Slovak stores.
It said it has been in talks for several months with its
parent group Darty Plc about buying back shares of its
local electronics chain.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 11
SKODA SALES: Volkswagen's unit Skoda Auto saw
its global sales rise by 6.9 percent in the first 11 months of
the year to 873,000 cars.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 23
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)