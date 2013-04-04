PRAGUE, April 4 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== February retail sales data at 0700 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - Second rounds of 1.50%/19 and 2.50%/28 government bond auctions. Related news: PRAGUE - 52-week T-bill auction. Related news: PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS=========================== EU FLAG RAISED AT PRAGUE CASTLE: The new Czech president hoisted the European Union flag at the seat of the country's presidency for the first time on Wednesday, marking a significant shift in attitude from his eurosceptic predecessor. Story: Related news: CEE CURRENCIES SEEN UNFAZED BY CYPRUS: Currencies in the European Union's emerging markets are expected to strengthen in the coming weeks, returning to last year's firming trend as any effects of the financial crisis in Cyprus fade. Story: Related news: VIG RAISES DIVIDEND AFTER RECORD RESULTS: Vienna Insurance Group raised its dividend for 2012 after confirming record results, helped by a solid performance in Austria and the Czech Republic that offset higher than average bad-weather claims. Story: Related news: BOND AUCTIONS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 5.0 billion crowns ($247.98 million) worth of 1.50/19 government bonds in the first, competitive round of bidding at an auction. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The forint erased most of its intraday gains late on Thursday and short-term government bonds rose after Hungary's central bank announced a surprise meeting on Thursday aimed at finding ways to boost a struggling economy. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power fell on Wednesday as renewable levels remained healthy in the region while long-term prices rebounded from sharp falls a day earlier, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.829 25.811 -0.07 -3.12 vs Dollar 20.097 20.087 -0.05 -5.86 Czech Equities 967.37 967.37 -1.09 -6.87 U.S. Equities 14,550.35 14,662.01 -0.76 11.04 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ INTEREST RATES: The average consumer loan interest rate is at 16.38 percent, much higher than Austria's 6.9 percent and Germany's 6.9 percent. This is despite the fact that the Czech central bank main policy interest rate is near zero while European Central Bank's main interest rate is higher. Banks say the high level of the average interest rate is due a worse risk profile of clients who ask for such loans, Ceska Sporitelna's retail department chief Veronika Jancova said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 2 CEZ IN BULGARIA: Czech President Milos Zeman will continue to be active in trying to resolve the complicated situation of state-owned power group CEZ in Bulgaria, including talks with representatives of the EU and Bulgaria, the chief of the president's foreign department Hynek Kmonicek said. Zeman has all the documentation prepared, he added. Hospodarske Noviny, page 2 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)