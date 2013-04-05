PRAGUE, April 5 Here are news stories, press
March foreign exchange reserves data at 0800 GMT.
PRAGUE - Minutes from the March 28 Czech central bank
governing board meeting at 0700 GMT.
RETAIL SALES FALL DEEPER THAN FCAST: Czech retail sales fell
by 4.7 percent year-on-year in February, dragged down mainly by
weak car sales, statistics office data showed on Thursday.
Analysts had forecast a 2.6 percent drop.
BOND AUCTIONS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 234.9 million
crowns ($11.65 million) worth of 2.50/28 government bonds
in the second, non-competitive round of an auction.
HUF FIRMER AFTER C.BANK EASING PLAN: The Hungarian forint
rose to a more than three-week high on Thursday as investors
breathed a sigh of relief after the central bank's fresh easing
plan did not include any drastic measure as some had feared.
CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power prices jumped on
Thursday due to low renewable output in the region and
persistent winter-like weather, traders said.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.704 25.759 0.21 -2.62
vs Dollar 19.899 20.02 0.6 -4.81
Czech Equities 955.27 955.27 -1.25 -8.03
U.S. Equities 14,606.11 14,550.35 0.38 11.46
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
CAR SALES: Car sales to individuals in January and February
by Hyundai's Czech unit have outpaced those of Skoda
, the market leader so far, data from Dataforce and
SDA car association showed.
Hyundai's market share among private customers was 18.5
percent in period while Skoda's was at 17.5 percent.
Among corporate customers, Skoda remained the leader with a
32.3 percent share and Hyundai had a 5.5 percent share.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
STEELMAKER HALTS PRODUCTION: The Czech unit of Evraz
, Russia's largest steel producer, halted production in
its Ostrava mill in the Czech Republic due to low demand and
sufficient pre-stocking, the company's spokesman said.
he expects the outage to last for the entire month of April.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 20
FOXCONN MOVING OUT: Foxconn International Holdings Ltd (FIH)
is moving its production line away from the Czech
Republic, according to 3M Chief for Central and Eastern Europe
Giuseppe Castaldi.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 20
TELEFONICA: Telefonica Czech Republic's shares
fell by 4.5 percent to a nine-year low on Thursday after
Bloomberg reported its parent company Spain's Telefonica
plans to sell part of its assets to cut debt, including
part of its the Czech division.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 26
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
