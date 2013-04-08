PRAGUE, April 8 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== February industrial output, February foreign trade, February construction and March unemployment data at 0800 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - An energy conference attended by heads of Unipetrol , Net4Gas and Poland's Gaz-System takes place in Prague. Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS=========================== DEMAND TO CONTINUE WEAKENING: The Czech central bank expects household and government consumption to continue declining this year and only recover in 2014, the bank's Vice Governor Vladimir Tomsik said on Friday. Story: Related news: EVRAZ HALTS CZECH PLANT: The Czech unit of Russia's Evraz, which makes rolled steel products, said on Friday it had halted production at its Ostrava steel making line due to poor demand. Story: Related news: CEE MONEY-LOW BUDGET DEFICIT SURPRISES: For most European countries, beating budget deficit targets would be reason for fanfare, a break from the normal pattern of overspending to support the economy during a debt crisis. Yet when Czech statisticians said on Tuesday the central European country had cut its deficit more than planned last year, the media just yawned. Story: Related news: C.BANK MINUTES SEE RISKS DOWN: A majority on the seven-member Czech central bank governing board agreed that risks to the bank's economic forecast tilted towards the need for lightly looser monetary policy, minutes from the March 28 policy meeting showed on Friday. Story: Related news: CEE MONEY: Poland's zloty climbed on Friday on Asian inflows to its debt market, while Hungary's forint held onto the previous day's gains made after the central bank announced new stimulus plans. story: Relate4d news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.792 25.767 -0.1 -2.97 vs Dollar 19.877 19.793 -0.42 -4.7 Czech Equities 946.81 946.81 -0.89 -8.85 U.S. Equities 14,565.25 14,606.11 -0.28 11.15 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ COALITION SQUABBLES: The two main parties in the ruling centre-right cabinet have clashed over whether to cancel a trouble-ridden project to give people on various social benefits a special identity card, which involves bank Ceska Sporitelna . Mlada fronta Dnes, page 3 TEMELIN DOUBT: Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg questioned whether the planned expansion of the Temelin nuclear power plant will be worth the investment given lower power costs and rising costs. Pravo, Saturday, page 7 CZECH COAL INVESTIGATED: The Czech antitrust office has launched an investigation of lignite miner Czech Coal, based on a complaint from heating plants. E15, page 6 CME CEO CONTRACT: Broadcaster CME has signed a new contract with CEO Adrian Sarbu until the end of 2016, giving him $1.8 million annual pay. The company's share price has dropped 80 percent since Sarbu joined the firm. Mlada fronta Dnes, page D1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)