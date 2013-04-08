PRAGUE, April 8 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
February industrial output, February foreign trade, February
construction and March unemployment data at 0800 GMT.
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
============================EVENTS============================
PRAGUE - An energy conference attended by heads of Unipetrol
, Net4Gas and Poland's Gaz-System takes place in
Prague.
Related news:
===========================TOP NEWS===========================
DEMAND TO CONTINUE WEAKENING: The Czech central bank expects
household and government consumption to continue declining this
year and only recover in 2014, the bank's Vice Governor Vladimir
Tomsik said on Friday.
Story: Related news:
EVRAZ HALTS CZECH PLANT: The Czech unit of Russia's Evraz,
which makes rolled steel products, said on Friday it had halted
production at its Ostrava steel making line due to poor demand.
Story: Related news:
CEE MONEY-LOW BUDGET DEFICIT SURPRISES: For most European
countries, beating budget deficit targets would be reason for
fanfare, a break from the normal pattern of overspending to
support the economy during a debt crisis.
Yet when Czech statisticians said on Tuesday the central
European country had cut its deficit more than planned last
year, the media just yawned.
Story: Related news:
C.BANK MINUTES SEE RISKS DOWN: A majority on the
seven-member Czech central bank governing board agreed that
risks to the bank's economic forecast tilted towards the need
for lightly looser monetary policy, minutes from the March 28
policy meeting showed on Friday.
Story: Related news:
CEE MONEY: Poland's zloty climbed on Friday on Asian inflows
to its debt market, while Hungary's forint held onto the
previous day's gains made after the central bank announced new
stimulus plans.
story: Relate4d news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.792 25.767 -0.1 -2.97
vs Dollar 19.877 19.793 -0.42 -4.7
Czech Equities 946.81 946.81 -0.89 -8.85
U.S. Equities 14,565.25 14,606.11 -0.28 11.15
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
COALITION SQUABBLES: The two main parties in the ruling
centre-right cabinet have clashed over whether to cancel a
trouble-ridden project to give people on various social benefits
a special identity card, which involves bank Ceska Sporitelna
.
Mlada fronta Dnes, page 3
TEMELIN DOUBT: Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg
questioned whether the planned expansion of the Temelin nuclear
power plant will be worth the investment given lower power costs
and rising costs.
Pravo, Saturday, page 7
CZECH COAL INVESTIGATED: The Czech antitrust office has
launched an investigation of lignite miner Czech Coal, based on
a complaint from heating plants.
E15, page 6
CME CEO CONTRACT: Broadcaster CME has
signed a new contract with CEO Adrian Sarbu until the end of
2016, giving him $1.8 million annual pay. The company's share
price has dropped 80 percent since Sarbu joined the firm.
Mlada fronta Dnes, page D1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)