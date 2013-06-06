PRAGUE, June 6 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= April foreign trade data at 0700 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS============================= PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: PRAGUE - 39-week T-bill auction. Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS============================ GERMANS, CZECHS ON FLOOD ALERT: Tens of thousands of Germans, Hungarians and Czechs were evacuated from their homes on Wednesday as soldiers raced to pile up sandbags to hold back rising waters in the region's worst floods in a decade. Story: Related news: CEE CURRENCY POLL: The Polish zloty's steep fall in May has given it room to appreciate even while central banks in emerging Europe are cutting rates to boost their struggling economies, a monthly Reuters poll showed. Story: Related news: RETAIL SALES UP: Czech retail sales rose by 1.5 percent year-on-year in April, the first rise in half a year, mainly thanks to stronger car sales and one extra working day, statistics office data showed. Story: Related news: WAGES DOWN: The average real Czech monthly wage dipped by 2.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, the Czech Statistics Bureau said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The zloty regained some ground on Wednesday after the Polish central bank cut interest rates, while weaker-than-expected U.S. data supported European emerging assets by reducing chances of a slowdown in U.S. monetary stimulus. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European spot prices tumbled on Wednesday due to forecasts for warmer weather and healthy supply from solar production in the region, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.773 25.722 -0.2 -2.89 vs Dollar 19.662 19.653 -0.05 -3.57 Czech Equities 963.34 963.34 -0.47 -7.26 U.S. Equities 14,960.59 15,177.54 -1.43 14.17 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ THE ELBE RIVER CREST: The Elbe river has crested in the city of Usti nad Labem and water has begun to recede. CTK news agency HELP FOR FLOODED COMPANIES: Prime Minister Petr Necas said the government would next week adopt measures to provide some relieve to businesses hit by the floods. They would include the possibility of a state-guaranteed bridge loan with a low interest rate and income tax deferral. Families whose homes were damaged by the floods will be eligible to a 30,000 crown bonus and will be able to draw on 150,000 crown 10-year loan with a 2 percent interest rate. Municipalities will be able to draw on subsidies for construction of rental flats. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 CAR SALES FALL: Sales of new cars have dropped by 13 percent in the January-May period to 66,336 units, car importers' association (SDA) said. Skoda remained the leader although its sales fell by 7 percent to 19,611 units due to a switch to a new Octavia model. Hospodarske Noviny, page 15 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)