PRAGUE, June 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= April industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT May foreign reserves data at 0800 GMT ===========================TOP NEWS============================ FLOOD COSTS: Insured damage from the worst floods in the Czech Republic in more than a decade could cost 7.5 billion crowns ($381.35 million), the country's insurers said. CEE MARKETS: Investors retreated from high-yielding emerging market assets on Thursday on concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon begin paring back its stimulus programme, sending Romania's leu to its biggest one-day loss in three years. CEE POWER: Central European long-term power fell on Thursday with the Czech Cal '14 contract hitting a fresh all-time low, weighed down by weak spot prices and doubts about future electricity demand, traders said. ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ FLOOD RELIEF: Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek plans to pardon all or part of this year's income tax to self-employed people and business hit by the flood. He will announce details at a news conference on Tuesday. He also said information given on Thursday by a government spokesman -- that 2012 income tax payments due on June 15 would be deferred and a requirement to make pre-payments for 2013 income sould be cancelled as of July 30 until further notice-- was not true. Pravo, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.