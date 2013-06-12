PRAGUE, June 12 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
===========================EVENTS==============================
PRAGUE -The lower house of parliament to continue its
session (until June 21).
PRAGUE - First auction round of 1.50%/19 and
2.50%/28 government bonds.
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
===========================TOP NEWS============================
UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol
plans to invest 19 billion crowns ($976 million) over the next
five years under a new strategy to help it return to profit, the
company said on Tuesday.
LOAN: Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group
has signed a six-year loan deal worth 50 million euros
($65.97 million) with Erste Group Bank unit Ceska
Sporitelna, it said on Tuesday.
CHINA FDI: Chinese firms are taking on discounts and risks
in exchange for access to central and southeastern Europe. The
Balkans and neighbouring regions offer economic growth, looser
regulation - and a place at the gates of the European Union for
firms that can help countries progress to EU power generation
standards and EU membership.
CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint fell to a level not seen since
late April while Poland's zloty gave up most of its
post-intervention gains on Tuesday as concerns over U.S.
monetary stimulus kept battering the region.
CEE POWER: Long-term central European power prices hit a new
low on Tuesday on falling coal prices, while spot prices slumped
on forecasts for increased wind production and high water
levels, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.579 25.629 0.2 -2.12
vs Dollar 19.228 19.286 0.3 -1.28
Czech Equities 943.43 943.43 -0.67 -9.17
U.S. Equities 15,122.02 15,238.59 -0.76 15.4
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
TAX: The government's tax forgiveness for businesses hit by
floods will cost up to 5 billion crowns, according to the
Finance Ministry. The budget deficit is planned at 100 billion
this year and Prime Minister Petr Necas has said this target
would be reached.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A1
AMAZON: Amazon will build a logistics centre for Germany
near the Prague airport. The company, though, has no plans to
directly enter the Czech market, the newspaper reported.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
CEZ: CEZ widened its offer of free electricity and
gas deliveries. Households with up to half a metre of water are
now eligible for one month deliveries.
Pravo, page 3
