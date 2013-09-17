PRAGUE, Sept 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== August producer prices data 0700 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS=========================== PRAGUE - CEZ will hold a news conference on power pirces (0800 GMT). Related news: PRAGUE - Myanmar's Aung Saan Suu Kyi attends a conference in Prague. ============================NEWS============================= ELECTION: The centre-left Social Democrats are set to win the most votes in a Czech election next month but would have to turn to the Communists or other parties to form a parliamentary majority, an opinion poll showed. Story: BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will cap the maximum amount of government bonds it will offer in the fourth quarter at 30 billion crowns ($1.54 billion), it said on Monday, down from 40-50 billion in the previous quarters. Story: NWR: Shares in coal miner New World Resources (NWR) rose 10 percent on Monday to hit their highest level since June 5, boosted by growing coal prices. Story: PPI: Producer prices dropped 0.1 percent on the month in August. Story: CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power ticked higher on Monday due to forecasts for less wind generation and increased consumption in the region during the off peak hours, traders said. Story: Related news: ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.737 25.713 -0.09 -2.75 vs Dollar 19.268 19.268 0 -1.49 Czech Equities 981.05 981.05 1.35 -5.55 U.S. Equities 15,494.78 15,376.06 0.77 18.24 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.6371 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)