=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
August producer prices data 0700 GMT.
============================EVENTS===========================
PRAGUE - CEZ will hold a news conference on power
pirces (0800 GMT).
PRAGUE - Myanmar's Aung Saan Suu Kyi attends a conference in
Prague.
============================NEWS=============================
ELECTION: The centre-left Social Democrats are set to win
the most votes in a Czech election next month but would have to
turn to the Communists or other parties to form a parliamentary
majority, an opinion poll showed.
BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will cap the maximum
amount of government bonds it will offer in the fourth quarter
at 30 billion crowns ($1.54 billion), it said on Monday, down
from 40-50 billion in the previous quarters.
NWR: Shares in coal miner New World Resources (NWR)
rose 10 percent on Monday to hit their
highest level since June 5, boosted by growing coal prices.
PPI: Producer prices dropped 0.1 percent on the month in
August.
CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power ticked higher on
Monday due to forecasts for less wind generation and increased
consumption in the region during the off peak hours, traders
said.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.737 25.713 -0.09 -2.75
vs Dollar 19.268 19.268 0 -1.49
Czech Equities 981.05 981.05 1.35 -5.55
U.S. Equities 15,494.78 15,376.06 0.77 18.24
