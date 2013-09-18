PRAGUE, Sept 18 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== August producer prices data 0700 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS=========================== PRAGUE - The government meets on the 2014 budget. The Finance Ministry is expected to raise the growth outlook slightly, allowing for higher revenue projections. News conference at 1100 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - The government will address a plan by NWR to close down its Paskov coal mine at the end of 2014. The mine employs 3,000 people. Related news: PRAGUE - The Finance Ministry will offer 2023 and 2019 bonds at an auction. Related news: ============================NEWS============================= NWR TO CLOSE MINE: Czech coal miner New World Resources will close its Paskov mine near the city of Ostrava after a review showed it would remain uncompetitive in the medium term. Thousands of miners protested against the company management on Tuesday. Story: UNIPETROL: Czech refinery and petrochemicals group Unipetrol said on Tuesday it had closed a petrochemical steam cracker unit at its Litvinov plant due to a technical fault. Story: CAR OUTPUT UP: Czech car output soared by 50 percent year-on-year in August, helping to narrow a decline that has been hurting the country's key business sector since last year, industry association data showed. Story: SUU KYI IN PRAGUE: Myanmar needs to change its constitution as fast as possible to put the country firmly on the path to democracy, Nobel Peace Prize winner and leader of the country's democratic opposition Aung San Suu Kyi said on Tuesday. Story: CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown bucked a weakening of Central European assets on Tuesday, backed by comments from a central banker that reduced the likelihood of crown selling by the bank. Story: CEE POWER: Forecasts for a drop in renewable power output, due to less wind and cloudier skies, drove Central European day ahead power prices higher on Tuesday, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.728 25.717 -0.04 -2.71 vs Dollar 19.238 19.254 0.08 -1.33 Czech Equities 977.9 977.9 -0.32 -5.85 U.S. Equities 15,529.73 15,494.78 0.23 18.51 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==================== PRESS DIGEST =========================== ELECTION PROMISES: Plans by the centre-left Social Democrats, who are forerunners ahead of an election on Oct. 25-26, would cost an extra 56.5 billion crowns ($2.93 billion) per year. The party plans to raise taxes and hopes economic growth will raise revenue as well. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1. GAS CONTRACT: Czech gas firm KKCG agreed to rent 90 percent of capacity in a planned gas storage facility to Russia's Gazprom for 15 years at a cost of 290 million euros. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1. CEZ CUTS RETAIL PRICE: Power company CEZ will cut retail price for power by about 10 percent next year. Charges for renewable power and distribution fees will also drop. Mlada fronta Dnes, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.6371 Czech crowns) ($1 = 19.2673 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)