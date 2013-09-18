PRAGUE, Sept 18 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
August producer prices data 0700 GMT.
============================EVENTS===========================
PRAGUE - The government meets on the 2014 budget. The
Finance Ministry is expected to raise the growth outlook
slightly, allowing for higher revenue projections. News
conference at 1100 GMT.
PRAGUE - The government will address a plan by NWR
to close down its Paskov coal mine at the end of 2014.
The mine employs 3,000 people.
PRAGUE - The Finance Ministry will offer 2023 and 2019 bonds
at an auction.
============================NEWS=============================
NWR TO CLOSE MINE: Czech coal miner New World Resources
will close its Paskov mine near the city of
Ostrava after a review showed it would remain uncompetitive in
the medium term. Thousands of miners protested against the
company management on Tuesday.
UNIPETROL: Czech refinery and petrochemicals group Unipetrol
said on Tuesday it had closed a petrochemical steam
cracker unit at its Litvinov plant due to a technical fault.
CAR OUTPUT UP: Czech car output soared by 50 percent
year-on-year in August, helping to narrow a decline that has
been hurting the country's key business sector since last year,
industry association data showed.
SUU KYI IN PRAGUE: Myanmar needs to change its constitution
as fast as possible to put the country firmly on the path to
democracy, Nobel Peace Prize winner and leader of the country's
democratic opposition Aung San Suu Kyi said on Tuesday.
CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown bucked a weakening of Central
European assets on Tuesday, backed by comments from a central
banker that reduced the likelihood of crown selling by the bank.
CEE POWER: Forecasts for a drop in renewable power output,
due to less wind and cloudier skies, drove Central European day
ahead power prices higher on Tuesday, traders said.
Story:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.728 25.717 -0.04 -2.71
vs Dollar 19.238 19.254 0.08 -1.33
Czech Equities 977.9 977.9 -0.32 -5.85
U.S. Equities 15,529.73 15,494.78 0.23 18.51
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
==================== PRESS DIGEST ===========================
ELECTION PROMISES: Plans by the centre-left Social Democrats,
who are forerunners ahead of an election on Oct. 25-26, would
cost an extra 56.5 billion crowns ($2.93 billion) per year. The
party plans to raise taxes and hopes economic growth will raise
revenue as well.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1.
GAS CONTRACT: Czech gas firm KKCG agreed to rent 90 percent
of capacity in a planned gas storage facility to Russia's
Gazprom for 15 years at a cost of 290 million euros.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1.
CEZ CUTS RETAIL PRICE: Power company CEZ will cut
retail price for power by about 10 percent next year. Charges
for renewable power and distribution fees will also drop.
Mlada fronta Dnes, page 1
($1 = 19.6371 Czech crowns)
($1 = 19.2673 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)