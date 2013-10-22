PRAGUE, Oct 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================NEWS============================== IPO: Drinks maker Stock Spirits priced its London listing at the mid-point of its target range on Tuesday, valuing the company at 470 million pounds ($760 million). Story: Related news: DUKOVANY: Czech utility CEZ has reduced output at the first unit of its Dukovany nuclear power plant to 50 percent for a repair on a steam generator, it said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: CEZ: Albania's five-week-old government will ask CEZ for talks to solve a row over the Czech power group's investment in the local loss-making power distributor, hoping to avoid an international court case. Story: Related news: VOTE: The Czech centre-left Social Democrats will take the largest share of the vote in the Czech Republic's parliamentary election on Friday and Saturday but gains by new parties may lead to difficult talks to forge a ruling majority, a final opinion poll showed on Monday. Story: Related news: *** For stories on the Oct. 25-26 election: *** BANKS: The Czech central bank plans to slap extra capital requirements on four core lenders but will not activate all capital buffers possible under a new European regulatory framework, a central banker said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty eased on Monday to lead central European currencies down a touch, with regional assets backing away from recent multi-week highs a day before long-delayed U.S. jobs data. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day ahead prices mainly rose on Monday on an expected decline in wind generation while near curve prices declined due to expectations for a warmer month and falling carbon, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.776 25.798 0.09 -2.91 vs Dollar 18.842 18.85 0.04 0.75 Czech Equities 996.79 996.79 0.78 -4.03 U.S. Equities 15,392.2 15,399.65 -0.05 17.46 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ C.BANKER: Central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl was one of 18 European economists and businesspeople who signed a European Stability Manifesto putting forth the idea of segmenting the euro zone into northern and southern states. Hampl said it was his personal opinion and not the position of the central bank. He signed the document several months ago. Hospodarske Noviny, page 6 INVESTMENT: South Korea's Nexen Tire is looking at building a 19 billion crowns tire factory in central Europe, according to the newspaper's sources. The Czech Republic, Poland and Bulgaria are possible sites. The plant would create up to 2,000 jobs. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)