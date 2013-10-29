PRAGUE, Oct 29 Here are news stories, press
============================NEWS==============================
BITTER ELECTION AFTERMATH: The leader of the Czech
Republic's centre-left Social Democrats said on Monday he would
start talks with centrists on forming a government despite the
fact that his own party ejected him from its negotiating team
after a poor election result.
TAX HIKES THREATENED, STOCKS MAY GAIN: Czech blue-chip
stocks may benefit from the centre-left Social Democrats'
struggle to only a slim victory in weekend elections, likely
ruining the party's plans for new taxes on utilities, banks and
telecoms companies.
CEE MARKETS: The crown dipped on Monday after weekend
elections in the Czech Republic are expected to lead to messy
coalition talks, while other Central European assets were
treading water.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.699 25.696 -0.01 -2.6
vs Dollar 18.641 18.648 0.04 1.81
Czech Equities 990.78 990.78 0 -4.61
U.S. Equities 15,568.93 15,570.28 -0.01 18.81
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
ELECTIONS: Andrej Babis, the leader of anti-corruption
movement ANO 2011, is the unambiguous winner of the early
election, President Milos Zeman said. He said the Social
Democrats, who won the election by a narrow margin, failed.
He said he thought the most sensible option was a minority
government led by the Social Democrats for which support in the
parliament would have to be found. He added it was one possible
option but not the only one.
He said that if he were Social Democrats leader Bohuslav
Sobotka he would resign after the much worse than expected
election result.
He also said the person he will appoint to negotiate a new
government may not necessarily be the next prime minister.
Tyden, page 12
TELEFONICA CZECH UNIT SALE: Czech investment group PPF will
acquire a control stake in Telefonica Czech Republic,
a unit of Spain's Telefonica, by November 11 for a
maximum of 75 billion crowns ($4.02 billion), the paper reports,
citing unnamed sources.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
($1 = 18.6678 Czech crowns)
