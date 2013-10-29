PRAGUE, Oct 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================NEWS============================== BITTER ELECTION AFTERMATH: The leader of the Czech Republic's centre-left Social Democrats said on Monday he would start talks with centrists on forming a government despite the fact that his own party ejected him from its negotiating team after a poor election result. Story: Related news: ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For more stories on the vote: ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ TAX HIKES THREATENED, STOCKS MAY GAIN: Czech blue-chip stocks may benefit from the centre-left Social Democrats' struggle to only a slim victory in weekend elections, likely ruining the party's plans for new taxes on utilities, banks and telecoms companies. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The crown dipped on Monday after weekend elections in the Czech Republic are expected to lead to messy coalition talks, while other Central European assets were treading water. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.699 25.696 -0.01 -2.6 vs Dollar 18.641 18.648 0.04 1.81 Czech Equities 990.78 990.78 0 -4.61 U.S. Equities 15,568.93 15,570.28 -0.01 18.81 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ ELECTIONS: Andrej Babis, the leader of anti-corruption movement ANO 2011, is the unambiguous winner of the early election, President Milos Zeman said. He said the Social Democrats, who won the election by a narrow margin, failed. He said he thought the most sensible option was a minority government led by the Social Democrats for which support in the parliament would have to be found. He added it was one possible option but not the only one. He said that if he were Social Democrats leader Bohuslav Sobotka he would resign after the much worse than expected election result. He also said the person he will appoint to negotiate a new government may not necessarily be the next prime minister. Tyden, page 12 TELEFONICA CZECH UNIT SALE: Czech investment group PPF will acquire a control stake in Telefonica Czech Republic, a unit of Spain's Telefonica, by November 11 for a maximum of 75 billion crowns ($4.02 billion), the paper reports, citing unnamed sources. Hospodarske Noviny, page 15 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 18.6678 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)