PRAGUE, Oct 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS============================ BERMUDA - Central European Media Enterprises to release third quarter earnings conference call at 1400 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session at 0800 GMT (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: ============================NEWS============================== CME: Lossmaking broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) said on Wednesday it needed more money to stay afloat and was trying to secure extra financing from its main shareholder, Time Warner. Story: Related news: VOTE: Czech Social Democrat leader Bohuslav Sobotka gained ground on Tuesday against rivals trying to depose him as party chief and candidate for prime minister, after an unconvincing election win last weekend. Story: Related news: ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For more stories on the election that took place on Oct. 25-26: ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ CEE MARKETS: Prague shares were on course for their biggest one-day gain since January 2012 on Tuesday, with Komercni Banka soaring to a record high after a narrow election win for the Czech centre-left over the weekend hurt its plans for higher corporate taxes. Story: Related news: C.BANKER ON CONCERNS OVER FX INTERVENTIONS: Czech central bank board member Kamil Janacek says he is "very cautious" about using currency interventions to further ease monetary conditions because he is not certain how to get out of it once its started. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech and Slovak prompt power prices gained on Tuesday due to a steep fall in wind generation in the region. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.763 25.736 -0.1 -2.85 vs Dollar 18.733 18.629 -0.56 1.33 Czech Equities 1,017.29 1,017.29 2.68 -2.06 U.S. Equities 15,680.35 15,568.93 0.72 19.66 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ PPF: Net profit for PPF investment group, owned by richest Czech Petr Kellner, rose to 379 million euros in the first half, up 131 million. Pravo, page 15 SAZKA TELECOMMUNICATION: Sazka Telecommunications, a market newcomer that is bidding in a frequencies auction to launch 4G networks, will launch a virtual mobile operator in the first half of 2014 on Vodafone's network. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.