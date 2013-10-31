PRAGUE, Oct 31 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
September money supply data at 0900 GMT
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
============================EVENTS============================
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
Related news:
PRAGUE - 52-week T-bill auction. Nominal value in auction 8
billion crowns.
Related news:
============================NEWS==============================
NEW VIDEO OF KIDNAPPED WOMEN: Two young Czech women
kidnapped in southwest Pakistan in March said in a new video
released by the Czech government on Wednesday they feared they
would soon be killed.
Story: Related news:
TELEFONICA, T-MOBILE TO SHARE NETWORK: Telefonica Czech
Republic and T-Mobile have signed an
agreement to share their 2G and 3G mobile networks in the Czech
Republic, the companies said.
Story: Related news:
TROUBLED BROADCASTER CME LOOKING FOR CAPITAL BOOST:
Loss-making broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME)
said on Wednesday it needed more money to
stay afloat and was trying to secure extra financing from its
main shareholder, Time Warner.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies firmed slightly on
Wednesday with the Hungarian forint holding in recent ranges
despite the central bank's flagging of more easing to come, on
top of Tuesday's rate cut.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Central European power prices fell on Wednesday
due to a holiday in neighbouring Germany that increased the
availability of more power for exports, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.737 25.736 0 -2.75
vs Dollar 18.78 18.689 -0.49 1.08
Czech Equities 1,017.1 1,017.1 -0.02 -2.08
U.S. Equities 15,618.76 15,680.35 -0.39 19.19
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
SOCIAL DEMOCRATS SPLIT: Bohuslav Sobotka, the leader of the
Social Democrats who won the general election on Oct 25-26, said
that after the party's central committee meeting on November 10
either him or rival and deputy chairman Michal Hasek must leave
the party's leadership.
Hasek and three other top leaders of the party admitted they
lied when they denied meeting president Milos Zeman on Satruday
night, right after the election ended.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1; Pravo, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)