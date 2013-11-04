PRAGUE, Nov 4 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
============================NEWS==============================
PPF/TELEFONICA: Czech investment group PPF could finalise
its purchase of Telefonica's Czech business for 2.5
billion euros ($3.4 billion) on Monday, the Financial Times
reported, citing two people familiar with the details.
Story: Related news:
PMI: Czech manufacturing sector conditions improved for the
sixth month running and at the fastest pace for two and a half
years, a survey by Markit Economics showed on Friday.
Story: Related news:
BUDGET: The Czech central state budget showed a 47.71
billion crown ($2.52 billion) deficit at the end of October, the
Finance Ministry said on Friday.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown fell on Friday in cautious
trade ahead of a central bank meeting next week, failing to
benefit from a manufacturing survey showing the sector's
conditions improved at the fastest pace in two-and-a-half years.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Central European spot power prices rose on Friday
as cooler weather is expected to drive up demand and on
forecasts for lower wind power output, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.865 25.856 -0.03 -3.26
vs Dollar 19.157 19.14 -0.09 -0.91
Czech Equities 1,014.44 1,014.44 -0.07 -2.34
U.S. Equities 15,615.55 15,545.75 0.45 19.17
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
MND: Oil group MND wants to double its oil output within
five years and invest up to 10 billion crowns. It is in talks
with two unnamed groups about deep-well drilling in the country.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
TPCA: TPCA, the Czech car assembly plant jointly owned by
Toyota Motor Corp and PSA Peugeot Citroen, is
hiring additional agency workers to be ready to boost production
next year.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)