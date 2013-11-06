PRAGUE, Nov 6 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== September foreign trade data at 0800 GMT September industrial and construction data at 0800 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Czech statistics office (CSU) to hold a news conference on Czech industrial output in 2013 at 0900 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: AMSTERDAM - Coal mining firm New World Resources (NWR) to release third quarter results AT 0700 GMT. Conference call for analysts and investors at 1000 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - First round of 2.50%/28 government bond auction. Nominal value in the competitive part of auction up to 4.5 billion crowns. First round of 1.50%/19 government bond auction. Nominal value in the competitive part of auction up to 5 billion crowns. Related news: ============================NEWS============================== TELEFONICA SELLS CZECH UNIT: Telefonica has agreed to sell its Czech business for 2.47 billion euros ($3.3 billion), it said on Tuesday, the latest disposal for the Spanish group aimed at cutting debt and leaving it to focus on its Italian and Brazilian interests. Story: Related news: RETAIL SALES UP: Unadjusted retail sales, including the sales and repair of cars and fuel sales, rose by 3.7 percent compared with a year ago mainly thanks to a steep rise in internet sales and two extra working days versus last year. Story: Related news: TELEFONICA Q3 NET FALLS IN LINE WITH F'CAST: Telefonica Czech Republic reported a 23.5 percent year-on-year drop in net profit in the third quarter to 1.35 billion crowns ($70.61 million), hit by declining mobile and fixed-line services revenue. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The leu fell a touch on Tuesday when the Romanian central bank cut interest rates to a new record low, the first in a series rate setting meetings in central Europe this week. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Weaker consumption due to warming weather and increased renewable supply pressured central European power day-ahead power on Tuesday, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.809 25.81 0 -3.04 vs Dollar 19.132 19.163 0.16 -0.77 Czech Equities 1,013.01 1,013.01 -1.29 -2.47 U.S. Equities 15,618.22 15,639.12 -0.13 19.19 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ TELECOM DEAL: The first step management of Telefonica Czech Republic plans after the company was sold to Czech investment group PPF is to lay off up to 2,000 people, the paper reports, citing unnamed sources. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)