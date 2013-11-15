PRAGUE, Nov 15 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
============================NEWS==============================
C.BANK: The Czech central bank's first interventions against
the crown in over a decade were necessary to fight the risk of
deflation, minutes from a Nov. 7 meeting showed on Friday.
Story:
C.BANK ON GDP: If Czech preliminary gross domestic product
data from the third quarter are confirmed, then the economy is
in worse shape than expected, central bank board member Kamil
Janacek said on Thursday.
Story:
PHILIP MORRIS: Czech tobacco group Philip Morris CR
reported on Friday a 3.1 percent drop in consolidated
net revenue to 9.3 billion crowns ($460.7 million) for the first
nine months of 2013, hit by weaker shipments.
Story:
CEZ: Czech utility CEZ will be allowed to keep its
power distribution licence in Bulgaria after its regulator
dropped an investigation into allegations that it breached the
country's energy regulations.
Story:
SKODA: Skoda Auto, the Czech unit of Volkswagen,
set a record for sales for the month of October, shrinking the
decline it has seen since the start of the year thanks to the
launch of new models.
Story:
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies strengthened on
Thursday as three of the region's states reported third-quarter
figures that showed their economies were recovering faster than
expected.
Story:
CEE POWER: Forecasts for weak wind supply, higher demand
outside the region and colder temperatures lifted central
European day-ahead prices on Thursday, offsetting typically
weaker consumption headed into the weekend, traders said.
Story:
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 27.107 27.164 0.21 -8.22
vs Dollar 20.119 20.184 0.32 -5.97
Czech Equities 1,001.65 1,001.65 0.28 -3.57
U.S. Equities 15,876.22 15,821.63 0.35 21.15
FINANCE MINISTRY: The newspaper said ANO, which won the
second most votes in an election last month, wants
Raiffeisenbank analyst Ales Michl to be the next finance
minister. The Social Democrats, who won the election by a slim
margin, would prefer party member Jan Mladek. The paper said,
though, that a likely coalition agreement would give the finance
ministry to ANO and the prime minister position to the Social
Democrats.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
