PRAGUE, Nov 18 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================NEWS============================== CROWN TARGET: The Czech central bank could change its target of keeping the crown currency close 27 to the euro but such a move is not very likely, central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said on Sunday. Story: Related news: CEE MONEY: The Czech central bank's plan to weaken the crown currency and raise price growth could actually hurt consumer demand next year instead of boosting it. Story: Related news: C.BANK MINUTES: The Czech central bank will continue intervening in the currency market until it considers it "highly likely" that it can drop its interventions for good, minutes from the bank's November meeting showed. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty inched higher against the euro on Friday and analysts see it outperforming Hungary's forint in the weeks ahead, supported by relatively tighter monetary policy. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day-ahead power prices fell on Friday on low weekend demand, with Hungary again trading higher on limited capacity, while forecasts of lower temperatures supported prices for the next working day, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 27.141 27.137 -0.01 -8.36 vs Dollar 20.097 20.099 0.01 -5.86 Czech Equities 1,009.24 1,009.24 0.76 -2.84 U.S. Equities 15,961.7 15,876.22 0.54 21.81 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ GAS: The City of Prague has backed off the idea of buying E.ON's stake in gas company Prazska Plynarenska and instead will look for a strategic investor for the shares. Three unnamed investors have shown interest. The price could be around 2 billion crowns. Hospodarske Noviny, page 17 NWR/JSW: Polish coal group JSW roughly offered the same as Czech group Metalimex for New World Resources' (NWR) coking business OKK, JSW's Chief Executive Jaroslaw Zagorowski said. He said that JSW's dominant position was a risk. JSW never considering acquiring NWR, he added. NWR agreed to sell its coke business to Metalimex for 95 million euros in September. Hospodarske Noviny, page 17 EURO: Central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said the bank's interventions against the crown would not impact possible euro adoption. Hospodarske Noviny, page 19 TELEFONICA: Telefonica Czech Republic's chief executive extended his contract by a year, according to the magazine's sources. A spokesman did not comment about the conditions of the contract. Euro, page 10 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)