PRAGUE, Jan 20 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)

PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish detailed calendar for the issuance of domestic state bonds and treasury bills in February of 2014.

TELEFONICA: Telefonica Czech Republic plans to lay off around 10 percent of its workforce in 2014 as part of an ongoing restructuring, the Czech telecommunications company said.

PRIME MINISTER: Czech President Milos Zeman appointed centre-left leader Bohuslav Sobotka prime minister on Friday, opening the way for the former finance minister to pursue looser fiscal policies and closer links with the core of Europe.

TEMELIN: Czech utility CEZ will shut its 1,056 megawatt unit 1 at the Temelin nuclear power plant for 74 days starting at the end of June for a turbine upgrade, the utility said on Friday.

CEE MARKETS: The Serbian dinar recovered against the euro on Friday, with dealers saying the central bank had stepped in to support the currency after it tested 16-month lows in early trade following a downgrade of the country's debt by Fitch.

CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power prices eased ahead of the weekend as increasing renewable power generation offset colder temperatures, traders said on Friday.

TRUCKS: Truckmaker Tatra produced 763 vehicles in 2013, the most since 2008. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13

T-MOBILE: T-Mobile increased the number of its customers by 330,000 to 5.83 million in 2013. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

($1 = 20.2036 Czech crowns)