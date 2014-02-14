PRAGUE, Feb 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Q4/13 gross domestic product estimate data at 0800 GMT. Feb. 6 CNB governing board meeting minutes at 0800 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament concludes a session. Related news: ===========================NEWS============================== NWR: Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR) NWRR.L NWRR.PR reported a record 466.1 million-euro ($633 million) net loss in the fourth quarter, due to a big impairment charge related to a sharp fall in coal prices. Story: Related news: SKODA AUTO: Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE Czech unit Skoda Auto raised car sales in January by 16.5 percent to 80,900 vehicles, boosted by strong sales in Europe after the launch of a new generation of its Octavia model last year, Skoda said on Thursday. Story: Related news: KARIMOV: Uzbek President Islam Karimov has postponed a visit to Prague after Czech government ministers said they would not meet the leader who has been accused of serious human rights abuses. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint EURHUF= sank to its lowest level in more than a week on Thursday on expectations of further rate easing by the central bank which meets to discuss policy next Tuesday. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: A forecast of subdued wind power generation in central Europe alongside planned partial outages at coal-fired plants drove regional spot power prices higher on Thursday, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.491 27.508 0.06 -0.58 vs Dollar 20.062 20.114 0.26 -0.99 Czech Equities 1,016.82 1,016.82 -0.12 2.81 U.S. Equities 16,027.59 15,963.94 0.4 -3.31 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ THE STATE HAS TO STEP INTO POWER PLANTS CONSTRUCTION -CEZ The state has to step into the process of power plants construction, because the environment set by its regulations effectively prevents building any new energy source, mainly due to distorted prices, Daniel Benes, chief of CEZ, said. "The market is so distorted, that it is impossible to decide on any investment into any type of power plant without the state stepping in, as the rule-maker, and making the construction of any such power plant possible," said Benes. Pravo, page 19 ONE OF AMAZON'S DISTRIBUTION HUBS GOT GREEN LIGHT The townhall assembly of Dobroviz, near the capital Prague, approved the plan of Amazon to build a distribution hub for more than 100 million euros. The company wants the site to be operational by autumn, although there is still an appeal filed, which might still derail the construction. Another centre, planned near Brno, will be voted on by the local assembly on Friday. Hospodarske Noviny, page 18 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com