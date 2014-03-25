(Corrects date of Philip Morris annual meeting to April 25) PRAGUE, March 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Industry Minister Jan Mladek speaks on industrial policy (0730 GMT) Related news: PRAGUE - Lower house of parliament reopens session (1300 GMT). Related news: KUTNA HORA - Philip Morris CR releases dividend proposal and an invitation to April 25 annual meeting. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ FISCAL COMPACT: The Czech cabinet agreed on Monday to join the European Union's fiscal compact on budget stability, in a move it said underlined Prague's support for closer EU integration after a period of relatively eurosceptic government. Story: Related news: CEZ: CEZ shares jump after Finance Minister Andrej Babis said he wanted energy company CEZ to pay out its full 2013 profit in dividends. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and bonds posted modest gains on Monday as a calmer tone returned to markets hit in recent weeks by the crisis in neighbouring Ukraine. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European prompt power retreated on Monday after overshooting expectations a day earlier and weighed down by increased supply with the restart of a Czech nuclear reactor, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.422 27.42 -0.01 -0.33 vs Dollar 19.829 19.898 0.35 0.19 Czech Equities 990.37 990.37 -0.12 0.13 U.S. Equities 16,276.69 16,302.77 -0.16 -1.81 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================= PRESS DIGEST ========================== NO BIG JUMP IN IMMIGRATION FROM UKRAINE: The Czech Republic has not seen any significant increase in visa applications from Ukraine, the interior ministry said. Pravo, page 3 HIGHER PAYMENTS TO HOSPITALS: The government will pay about 2.1 billion crowns ($105.49 million) more this year and 4.2 billion next year in health insurance for children, pensioners and the unemployed to compensate healthcare providers for patient bed and board fees that have been struck down by the Constitutional Court. E15, page 2 DEPUTY FINANCE MINISTER REPLACED: Martin Pros, a nominee of the ruling Social Democrats, will replace Radek Urban as the deputy finance minister in charge of financial markets. Pravo, page 4 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.9075 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)