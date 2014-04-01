PRAGUE, April 1 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Q4/13 gross domestic product revised data at 0700 GMT.
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for March due out at 0730
GMT.
End-March budget balance data (1200 GMT).
===========================NEWS================================
BUDGET: The Czech Republic's new finance minister Andrej
Babis said on Monday he plans a 2015 budget with a deficit of
100 billion crowns ($5.01 billion), down from an approved 112
billion this year, and will submit his proposal a few months
early.
PPF: Czech investment group PPF has acquired a minority
stake French biotech company OriBase Pharma, PPF said on Monday.
CEZ: Czech utility CEZ launched a tender offer for
an outstanding 600 million euro, 5.75 percent coupon bond due in
2015 and a 500 million euro, 3.625 percent bond
due 2016 for cash, it said on Monday.
CEE MARKETS: The forint jumped on Monday after Hungary
reported its current account surplus in 2013 was larger than
expected, just as the country's election campaign entered its
final week.
CEE POWER: Central European prompt power prices rose on
Monday on low wind supply, while Hungarian day ahead traded
higher than its regional peers as limited import capacity
restricted supply, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2014
vs Euro 27.418 27.438 0.07 -0.31
vs Dollar 19.921 19.902 -0.1 -0.28
Czech Equities 1,006.45 1,006.45 0.08 1.76
U.S. Equities 16,457.66 16,323.06 0.82 -0.72
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================= PRESS DIGEST ==========================
CIGARETTES: A Finance Ministry proposal would require
tobacco manufacturers and sellers to destroy any unsold
cigarettes three months after a tax change. Cigarette makers
have in the past stockpiled inventory ahead of planned tax
changes to avoid raising prices.
Pravo, page 14
BANK: GE Money is "mapping out" a possible sale, an unnamed
source from an investment bank said, but no official sale
process has started. The market has long speculated about the
possible sale of the bank, which declined to comment for the
newspaper.
The paper reported that the Ukraine crisis could complicate
Russian interest in the bank.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A8
($1 = 19.9440 Czech Crowns)
