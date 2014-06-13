PRAGUE, June 13 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
April current account balance data at 0800 GMT.
PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to detail Q1/14 government debt
figures at 0700 GMT.
PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a session
(until June 20).
CEZ: Albania expects to soon settle a dispute with Czech
utility CEZ over its loss-making power distributor so
that it can go ahead with $200 million investment in its
electricity sector, Energy Minister Damian Gjiknuri said on
Thursday.
CEE MARKETS: The zloty outperformed range-bound central
European peers on Thursday on expectations that the Polish
central bank would keep interest rates on hold for several
months to come, while the dinar was steady after a surprise rate
cut in Serbia.
CEE POWER: Strong renewable power generation drove central
European prompt power prices lower on Thursday, traders said.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2014
vs Euro 27.405 27.405 0 -0.27
vs Dollar 20.195 20.238 0.21 -1.66
Czech Equities 1,037.39 1,037.39 -0.02 4.89
U.S. Equities 16,734.19 16,843.88 -0.65 0.95
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
CEZ MANAGEMENT: Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said in an
interview that current management of majority state-owned
utility CEZ should see through current troubles the
firm faces in its Balkan markets, saying now is not the time for
management changes.
Lidove Noviny, page 4
CEZ COSTS: CEZ is looking at cutting costs by 16 percent on
average in the next two years, measures that can include job
cuts, a spokesman said.
Pravo, page 21
TELECOMS: Vodafone wants to join with T-Mobile
and Tefefonica Czech Republic (soon to be re-named O2
Czech Republic) in a deal to combine existing
transmitters and other infrastructure. The latter two are
already cooperating on networks, and the newspaper, citing a
source, reported that Vodafone is concerned about being
marginalised if they use their savings to cut costs.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
BUDGET: The lower house's budget committee recommended
supporting a plan to raise spending in the coming years, by 16
billion crowns in 2015 and by 27.5 billion in 2016.
Pravo, page 19
($1 = 20.2400 Czech Korunas)
