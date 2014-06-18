PRAGUE, June 18 Here are news stories, press
PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament continues a regular
plenary session (until June 20).
===========================NEWS================================
GAS: Natural gas pressure and transit volumes on the border
between Slovakia and Ukraine were normal at 1400 GMT on Tuesday,
Slovak gas transit firm Eustream said.
VISEGRAD: Three other Central European states agreed on
Tuesday to join a Polish initiative to tap into EU funds to help
their companies cope with a loss of trade due to the tensions
between neighbouring Ukraine and Russia.
BANKS: The Czech financial sector is stable and could
withstand a strong recession accompanied by deflation thanks to
capital buffers, the central bank said on Tuesday.
CEE MARKETS: The zloty steadied on Tuesday, after falling
the previous day, and Warsaw stocks rebounded as concerns eased
over the future of Polish central bank governor Marek Belka
after a tape was leaked in which he was heard swearing about his
colleagues.
CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power prices fell on
Tuesday on forecasts for a rise in renewable power output and
lower consumption due to a holiday in some countries, traders
said.
TPCA SAYS PRODUCTION DROPPED TO 185,000 CARS IN 2013
TPCA, a joint plant of PSA Peugeot Citroen and
Toyota Motor, said its production decreased by 30,000
cars to 185,000 units last year. Revenue dropped by 13 percent
to 29.8 billion Czech crowns ($1.47 billion) and profit before
taxes decreased also by 13 percent to 278 million crowns ($13.72
million).
Pravo, page 15
A PLAN TO SELL REMAINING LTE FREQUENCIES FOR CZK 882 MLN
The Czech Telecommunication Office plans to offer the
remaining frequencies for fast mobile connection (LTE) in an
auction with the starting total price of 882 million Czech
crowns ($43.54 million). The sale could commence in autumn.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
($1 = 20.2570 Czech Korunas)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)