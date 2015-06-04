PRAGUE, June 4 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ PRESIDENT: The Czech government approved a plan on Wednesday to limit the powers of the presidency that the incumbent, Milos Zeman, condemned as "absurd". Story: Related news: SMOKING: The Czech government approved a draft bill to ban smoking in restaurants and bars and move the country into line with restrictions in place in much of the European Union. Story: Related news: CEZ SHARES: Czech utility CEZ's chief financial officer earned 5.55 million crowns ($224,724) on the sale of company shares, regulatory filings with the central bank showed on Wednesday. Story: Related news: CEE FX POLL: Central Europe's economic growth and stability are likely to help the zloty and the forint recover soon from recent falls and strengthen against the euro in the next 12 months, a Reuters poll of 32 analysts showed on Wednesday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Government debt yields surged and currencies eased in Central Europe on Wednesday as a rise of Bunds yields fuelled fears that a sell-off may continue in euro zone bond markets. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for a steep drop in wind production in the region sent Czech and Slovak day-ahead power higher on Wednesday while more import capacity and the return of a nuclear reactor weighed down Hungarian and Romanian spot prices, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.45 27.393 -0.21 0.73 vs Dollar 24.385 25.567 4.62 -6.8 Czech Equities 1,017.31 1,017.31 -0.22 7.46 U.S. Equities 18,076.27 18,011.94 0.36 1.42 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =======================PRESS DIGEST============================ NUCLEAR POWER: The cabinet, as expected, approved a new nuclear power strategy, although the plan does not touch on the main sticking point of how it will finance planned new blocks. Two options exist: that majority state-owned utility CEZ builds the blocks alone or forms a consortium with a selected supplier or investor. The government plans a study by the end of the year to look at the best financing model. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A8; E15, page 2 BANKS: The chief executive of the country's fifth largest lender Raiffeisenbank said the bank should aim for annual profit of around 3 billion crowns, up from around 2 billion last year. Lidove Noviny, page 12 TOURISM: In the first quarter, 1.1 million tourists visited the capital Prague, a rise of 70,000 from the year before. Hospodarske Noviny, page 15 OUTLOOK: The OECD raised its 2015 growth forecast to 3.1 percent from 2.3 percent for the Czech Republic. Hospodarske Noviny, page 6 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)