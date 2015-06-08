PRAGUE, June 8 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== April foreign trade data at 0700 GMT. April industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT. May unemployment data at 0700 GMT. May foreign reserves data at 0800 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================ O2 SHARES: O2 Czech Republic's majority owner, investment group PPF, has offered 78 crowns per share to shareholders in a voluntary buyout. Story: Related news: O2 INVESTORS: Pavel Tykac, the owner of mining group Czech Coal, has taken a 2 percent stake in telecoms company O2 Czech Republic by investing around 1 billion crowns ($40.55 million), newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported on Monday, citing an unnamed source. Story: Related news: C.BANK: Czech Central Bank Governor Miroslav Singer said on Sunday the most recent wage data confirmed the bank's expectations, providing further evidence there is no reason to prolong a cap on the crown for longer than currently planned. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The leu led a weakening of Central European assets on Friday after Romanian anti-corruption prosecutors launched a criminal investigation into Prime Minister Victor Ponta. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech, Slovak and Hungarian day ahead power prices fell on Friday due to rising supply in the region at the weekend, while Romanian spot prices gained on expected warm temperatures, traders said. Story: Related news: =======================PRESS DIGEST============================ STOCKS: The average daily turnover on the Prague Stock Exchange has risen to 758 million crowns ($30.68 million) this year, up by 140 million versus 2014. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.7030 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)