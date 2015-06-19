PRAGUE, June 19 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Q1/15 foreign debt data at 0800 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================ PPF: Czech investment group PPF aims to squeeze out minority shareholders of telecoms infrastructure firm CETIN and to leave O2 Czech Republic on the Prague bourse, PPF's chief financial officer was quoted as saying. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Emerging European assets were boosted on Thursday by Fed comments pointing to a careful approach to U.S. monetary policy, which could help preserve investor interest in the region, and worries over Greece remained subdued in early trading. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for ample supplies of renewable energy and reduced demand before the weekend sent central and southeast European day-ahead power prices lower on Thursday, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.209 27.26 0.19 1.6 vs Dollar 23.989 23.919 -0.29 -5.07 Czech Equities 967.38 967.38 -1.1 2.18 U.S. Equities 18,115.84 17,935.74 1 1.64 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ ARMY: Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky said the ministry expected offers for its plan to buy 12 military helicopters by September and wants to make a decision on the purchase by the end of the year. Lidove Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)