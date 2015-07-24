PRAGUE, July 23 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
=========================EVENTS================================
PRAGUE - Business confidence survey to be pubished at 9 a.m.
(0700 GMT).
Related news:
PRAGUE - Foreign Ministry holds meeting on Czechs missing in
Lebanon (0800 GMT).
Related news:
===========================NEWS================================
SENIOR POLITICIAN SENTENCED: A Prague court sentenced a
former rising star of Czech politics for taking bribes after
police caught him with a wine box stuffed with banknotes, in a
rare success for the Czech Republic's drive to crack down on
official corruption.
Story:
C.BANK: The Czech crown's firming has become an
anti-inflationary factor and could lead to the central bank
needing to extend the use of its weak crown policy, the head of
the bank's monetary department was quoted as saying on Thursday.
Story: Related news:
UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol
swung to a 3.28 billion crown ($132.85 million) net profit in
the second quarter, lifted by higher refining capacity and
growing sales, the company said on Thursday.
Story: Related news:
MISSING IN LEBANON: The disappearance of five Czech
nationals in Lebanon at the weekend may be related to organised
crime and the drugs and arms trade, Lebanon's interior minister
was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper on Thursday.
CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown crept closer to an
official cap of "close to" 27 versus the euro despite comments
from a central banker that its gains have become an
anti-inflationary factor and could lead to extending the use of
the bank's weak crown policy.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Czech and Slovak day-ahead power gained on
Thursday with forecasts for falling renewable generation in the
region offseting less demand due to cooler weather and the end
of the work week, traders said.
Story: Related news:
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 476
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)