PRAGUE, August 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================ INTERVENTIONS: The heads of the two houses of the Czech parliament joined president Milos Zeman on Tuesday in calling on the central bank to tame its policy of keeping the crown currency weak, news agency CTK said. Story: Related news: CEZ: Delays in work on a coal-fired plant and a nuclear reactor will trim core earnings at CEZ this year, central Europe's largest listed utility said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: CARS: Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has signed a letter of intent to build a new car plant in Slovakia, a further expansion away from its British manufacturing base as it seeks to boost sales worldwide. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were mostly steady on Tuesday after lower-than-expected Hungarian and Romanian consumer price data for July underpinned that inflation remains anaemic in the region. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices mainly rose on Tuesday, as a lingering heatwave pumped up consumption around the region and pressured some power grids, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.016 27.013 -0.01 2.3 vs Dollar 24.364 24.383 0.08 -6.71 Czech Equities 1,037.4 1,037.4 -0.04 9.58 U.S. Equities 17,402.84 17,615.17 -1.21 -2.36 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =======================PRESS DIGEST============================ GEMONEY: GE Money, one of the major Czech banks, might list its shares at the Prague Stock Exchange if its U.S. owner did not find a direct buyer, a source from the bank told the paper. The bank has around 1 million clients. It has also slotted 19.7 billion Czech crowns ($808.11 million) for a dividend, which it has not paid for the past six years. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.3780 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)