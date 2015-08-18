PRAGUE, Aug 18 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== July producer prices data 0700 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================ SAINT-GOBAIN: France's construction materials producer Saint-Gobain is considering a sale of its Czech unit, Raab Karcher and Platforma, Hospodarske Noviny newspaper reported on Tuesday. Story: Related news: BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will offer 12 billion to 36 billion crowns ($1.48 billion) or alternatively 15 billion to 41 billion crowns ($1.68 billion) worth of domestic government bonds in six primary auctions taking place in September, the ministry said on Monday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's most liquid currencies rebounded on Monday amid hopes that upcoming data will show that the Polish economy is not slowing down despite weaker-than-expected output figures last week. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices mainly fell on Monday due to cooler weather that sapped air conditioning demand, traders said. Story: Related news: ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ AMAZON: Amazon.com will employ another 3,000 people in the new storing facility that the U.S. retailer is planning to build in Prague, a source from market with realities told the paper. Amazon is already running a similar warehouse near the city of Brno, where it employs 1,000 people. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)