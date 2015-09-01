PRAGUE, Sep 1 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for August at 0730 GMT. End-August budget balance data at 1200 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================ MIGRANTS: Trains carrying hundreds of migrants started arriving in Vienna on Monday after Austrian authorities appeared to give up trying to apply European Union rules by filtering out refugees who had already claimed asylum in Hungary. Story: Related news: MIGRATION: Slovakia and the Czech Republic hope to forge a common position with Hungary and Poland on Europe's migrant crisis that would reject any EU quotas for redistributing the immigrants, the two countries' leaders said on Monday. Story: Related news: BUDGET: The Czech Republic's gross borrowing need should reach 368.8 billion Czech crowns next year, the 2016 state budget draft showed on Monday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Serbia's dinar held steady on Monday after data confirmed that the Balkan country has returned to economic growth, helping it buck a weakening trend in Central European currencies. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for rising wind generation in the region sent Czech and Slovak day-ahead power lower on Monday, while warm weather and outages lifted Hungarian and Romanian spot prices, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.023 27.011 -0.04 2.27 vs Dollar 23.918 24.047 0.54 -4.76 Czech Equities 1,024.05 1,024.05 1.13 8.17 U.S. Equities 16,528.03 16,643.01 -0.69 -7.27 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ BETTING TAXES: The government will propose to raise taxes for betting companies to 23 percent from current 20 percent as of next year, while slot machine operators will pay 28 percent plus 110 crowns per each machine. The cabinet thus eased the tax burden for betting companies, that were meant to pay 25 percent in the original proposal by the Finance Ministry. Fortuna would save around 30 million crowns, according to calculations by the paper. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)