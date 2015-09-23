PRAGUE, Sept 23 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). State budget draft for 2016 on
agenda. News conference to follow.
PRAGUE - First round of 0.45%/23 government
bond auction.
===========================NEWS================================
REUTERS SUMMIT - CEZ: Czech electricity producer CEZ
sees little chance that wholesale power prices will
bounce back from near 12-year lows over the next 18 months due
to low coal prices and cheap carbon credits, the utility's chief
financial officer said on Tuesday.
REUTERS SUMMIT - M&A: Czech electricity producer CEZ
will consider bidding for lignite power plants in
Germany put up for sale by Sweden's Vattenfall earlier
on Tuesday, its chief financial officer told Reuters.
MIGRANTS: The European Union approved a plan on Tuesday to
share out 120,000 refugees across its 28 states, overriding
vehement opposition from four ex-communist eastern nations.
The interior ministers of the Czech Republic, Slovakia,
Romania and Hungary voted against the plan at a meeting in
Brussels, with Finland abstaining.
SLOVAKIA: Slovakia will refuse to implement a European Union
plan to redistribute asylum seekers to all EU countries under a
quota system approved by the bloc's interior ministers on
Tuesday, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said.
"As long as I am prime minister, mandatory quotas will not
be implemented on Slovak territory," Fico told the parliament's
EU affairs committee.
VW: Volkswagen AG said a scandal over falsified
U.S. vehicle emission tests could affect 11 million of its cars
around the globe as investigations of its diesel models
multiplied, heaping fresh pressure on CEO Martin Winterkorn.
VW FACTBOX: A Czech transport ministry spokesman said the
country was closely following the outcome of German
investigations.
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies fell on Tuesday,
with the forint and zloty retreating from close to 5-week highs
against the euro after regional shares joined a global fall and
Hungary's central bank slashed its inflation forecasts.
CEE POWER: Forecasts for decreased wind generation in the
region and limited hydro in the Balkans sent Czech, Slovak,
Hungarian and Polish day-ahead power prices higher on Tuesday,
traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2015
vs Euro 27.084 27.047 -0.14 2.05
vs Dollar 24.344 24.241 -0.42 -6.62
Czech Equities 967.78 967.78 -1.61 2.23
U.S. Equities 16,330.47 16,510.19 -1.09 -8.37
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
MINING: Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said he was in
favour of extending mining limits at Bilina coal mine, part of
the majority state-owned utility CEZ group.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
