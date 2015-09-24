PRAGUE, Sept 24 Here are news stories, press
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to meet on
interest rates. An announcement is expected at 1100 GMT with a
news conference to follow at 1215 GMT.
The Czech National Bank (CNB) is likely to maintain its
brake on the crown's strength when it meets on Thursday but is
unlikely to announce a change to its outlook on an expected exit
of the weak crown policy, which it has said will last until at
least the second half of 2016.
However, the poll showed analysts are split on whether the
bank will exit its intervention regime in the second half of
next year or in 2017.
POLL: TABLE:
PRAGUE - Second round of 0.45%/23 government
bond auction.
PRAGUE - 12-week T-bill auction.
REUTERS SUMMIT - EUSTREAM: Slovak pipeline operator Eustream
expects increased gas shipments to Ukraine this winter and could
build a new link to further reduce Kiev's reliance on deliveries
directly from Russia, its chief executive Tomas Marecek said.
* Eastern European Investment Summit:
KOFOLA: The Prague Stock Exchange said it approved the
admission of a share issue of soft drinks maker Kofola.
MIGRANTS: EU leaders pledged at least 1 billion euros ($1.1
billion) for Syrian refugees in the Middle East and closer
cooperation to stem migrant flows into Europe at a summit
described as less tense than feared after weeks of feuding.
MIGRANTS - SLOVAKIA: Slovakia will go to court to challenge
quotas for distributing asylum-seekers approved by European
Union interior ministers, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said
on Wednesday.
MIGRANTS - CZECH: The Czech Republic will not challenge the
quota system approved by the European Union for distributing
migrants among member states, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka
said on Wednesday.
VW: The Czech Transport Ministry has launched an
investigation together with car maker Volkswagen to
find out how many VW group cars in the country could be affected
by a scandal involving falsified emissions tests, the ministry
said on Tuesday.
BUDGET: The Czech government approved 2016 central state
budget draft on Wednesday, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said.
BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 3.00 billion crowns
($123.39 million) worth of 0.45%/23 government bonds
in the first, competitive round of bidding at an
auction on Wednesday.
CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown weakened on Wednesday ahead of
a central bank meeting on Thursday that may send a dovish
message to markets, while most other Central European currencies
rose slightly.
CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power
prices mostly fell on Wednesday due to expectations for rising
renewables that will add to supply, traders said.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2015
vs Euro 27.136 27.101 -0.13 1.87
vs Dollar 24.268 24.343 0.31 -6.29
Czech Equities 960.65 960.65 -0.74 1.47
U.S. Equities 16,279.89 16,330.47 -0.31 -8.66
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
CETIN: Investment group PPF reiterated its intention to take
full control of telecoms infrastructure firm CETIN.
Pravo, page 13; pvs story:
UNIPETROL: Unions at downstream oil group Unipetrol
went on strike alert to demand higher wage
rises.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
NWR: The government delay a decision on its deal with New
World Resources' (NWR) OKD unit on providing
600 million crowns in support for keeping its Paskov mine open
until the end of 2017. Falling coal prices, as stipulated in the
agreement, will likely make the deal invalid, meaning it must be
re-worked.
Pravo, page 1; pvs story:
STEEL: Steelmaker Trinecke Zelezarny has won a rail-line
contract in Azerbaijan worth an estimated 15 billion crowns.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
CHINA: Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said he was happy
that Prague has become the second central and eastern European
country with direct flights to China and that the new link,
launched on Wednesday, was another step in his government's aim
to boost ties between the two countries.
Pravo, page 12; pvs story:
