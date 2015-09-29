PRAGUE, Sept 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================ VW-SKODA: Volkswagen's Czech volume division Skoda said on Monday 1.2 million of its cars are affected by diesel-engine manipulations that have rocked the German automaker. Story: Related news: * For more on VW's emissions scandal: SKODA: German carmaker Volkswagen named Bernhard Maier as head of the group's Czech Skoda division, replacing Winfried Vahland who was appointed to the parent company's management board on Friday in a shakeup following a diesel emissions scandal. Story: Related news: CEZ-DUKOVANY: Czech utility CEZ has extended an outage at the 500-megawatt second block of the Dukovany nuclear power plant until Oct. 25, according to online data on the company's website. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Croatia's kuna eased a shade on Monday, hovering near six-month lows against the euro ahead of a conversion of Swiss franc loans which will impose big losses of the country's banks. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Easing demand sent Czech, Hungarian and Romanian day-ahead power lower on Friday but Slovak spot prices gained due to an outage at a nuclear power plant, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.231 27.148 -0.31 1.52 vs Dollar 24.145 24.357 0.87 -5.75 Czech Equities 962.35 962.35 1.17 1.65 U.S. Equities 16,001.89 16,314.67 -1.92 -10.22 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ FUNDS: Real estate fund Bemett plans a share listing of 50 million crowns ($2.07 million) at the Prague Stock Exchange, becoming the 15th such listing. The newspaper said tax savings was a reason for funds to enter the bourse after a change in the tax code this year allows them to pay 5 percent instead of the standard 19 percent tax. The paper added no share trades have occurred this year. E15, page 10 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.1720 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)