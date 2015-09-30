PRAGUE, Sept 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Q2 gross domestic product updated data at 0700 GMT August money supply data at 0800 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================ VW-SKODA: Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, has not registered any deviations in the production, sales or orders of its models, newspaper Hospodarske Noviny on Wednesday quoted a spokesman for the Czech carmaker as saying. Story: Related news: VW: Volkswagen said on Tuesday it will repair up to 11 million vehicles and overhaul its namesake brand following the scandal over its rigging of emissions tests. Story: Related news: * For more on VW's emissions scandal: KOFOLA: Kofola said it intended to admit shares in Kofola Ceskoslovensko to trading on the Prague Stock Exchange, planned to occur on or about Oct. 1. Story: Related news: CEZ: CEZ Shares hit a nearly 2-year low of CZK 485.00, the weakest since October 2013. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European equities and currencies tracked a rebound of European stocks on Tuesday after an early fall caused by Chinese figures that added to concerns over global economic growth. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead prices were mixed on Tuesday with Czech prompt power rising on renewed demand following a holiday, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.191 27.188 -0.01 1.67 vs Dollar 24.183 24.257 0.31 -5.92 Czech Equities 959.37 959.37 -0.31 1.34 U.S. Equities 16,049.13 16,001.89 0.3 -9.95 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ GE MONEY BANK: GE Money Bank has registered five new trademarks but said there was still no confirmed plan to change its name. The bank's owner General Electric is planning to sell the lender in the next two years. The newspaper said the bank sent a 19.7 billion crown ($814.59 million) dividend to its parent this month. Hospodarske Noviny, page 15 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.1720 Czech crowns) ($1 = 24.1840 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)