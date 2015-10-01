PRAGUE, Oct 1 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for September at 0730 GMT. End-September budget balance data (1200 GMT). Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament continues with a plenary session (0900 GMT). Related news: PRAGUE - Kofola's shares will be traded for the first time at the Prague Stocks Exchange. (markets opens at 0700 GMT). Related news: PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: PRAGUE - 52-week T-bill auction. Related news: PRAGUE - ESE Conference 2015 "Financial supervision in Europe - on the right track?" (1100 GMT). ===========================NEWS================================ STEEL: Vitkovice Steel has shut its steel plant in the northeast of the Czech Republic, as planned, after deciding that needed investments would be too costly, the company said on Wednesday. Story: Related news: CARS: Volkswagen's (VW) Czech unit Skoda Auto has informed Czech authorities it needs roughly until the end of October to find a technical solution to fix diesel engines involved in an emissions rigging scandal, Transport Minister Dan Tok said on Wednesday. Story: Related news: MONEY: Czech money supply, as measured by the M2 indicator, grew by 6.4 percent year-on-year at the end of August, after a 6.5 percent rise the previous month, central bank data showed on Wednesday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Croatia's kuna rebounded from a seven-month low on Wednesday after the central bank provided banks which are being forced to convert Swiss franc loans into euros with additional liquidity. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead prices gained on Wednesday due to outages around the region and expectations for declining renewable supply, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.149 27.179 0.11 1.82 vs Dollar 24.368 24.252 -0.48 -6.73 Czech Equities 971.1 971.1 1.22 2.58 U.S. Equities 16,284.7 16,049.13 1.47 -8.63 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ INVESTMENT: A European maker of airplane components will invest 2.5 billion crowns ($102.49 million) into a plant in the Moravia-Silesia region in the north-west of the country, where up to 300 people could be employed, the chairman of the region's governing council said. The identity of the company was not disclosed. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.3920 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)