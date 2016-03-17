PRAGUE, March 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS================================ PRAGUE - Soft drinks producer Kofola CeskoSlovensko to hold conference call at 0830 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - Brewery group Pivovary Lobkowicz Group to release full year 2015 2015 results. Related news: PRAGUE - Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek to meet his Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni, news conference at 1130 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - International Energy Regulatory Forum: New business models of energy companies (www.merf.cz/eng/). Related news: ===========================NEWS================================= PEGAS: Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens reported full-year 2015 EBITDA reached 44.3 million euros, in line with company guidance, while it proposed a higher dividend payment. Story: Related news: VATTENFALL ASSETS: Two Czech firms have submitted bids for Vattenfall's loss-making lignite coal mines and associated power plants in Germany, but to reach a deal the Swedish state-owned group might have to pay into covering future decommissioning costs. Story: Related news: KOFOLA: Czech soft drinks maker Kofola Ceskoslovensko said its 2015 operating profit was up 33.1 percent to CZK 589.4 mln adjusted Story: Related news: EU SUMMIT: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday a draft European Union deal with Turkey would be decisive to easing Europe's migrant crisis but made clear the bloc would not compromise democratic principles to win over Ankara. Story: Related news: NORD STREAM-2: Eight EU governments have signed a letter objecting to the Nord Stream-2 project that would double the amount of gas shipped directly from Russia to Germany, according to a document seen by Reuters. Story: Related news: SKODA: Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen , said its 2015 sales revenue rose 6.2 percent to a record EUR 12.5 billion. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European assets mostly eased slightly on Wednesday amid concerns over what the Federal Reserve might have to say about the future direction of U.S. interest rates when its monetary policy meeting ends later in the day. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for a sharp drop in wind generation in the region sent Czech and Slovak spot power higher on Wednesday while Hungarian and Romanian day-ahead prices were largely flat as fundamental drivers held mainly steady, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.042 27.033 -0.03 -0.16 vs Dollar 24.048 24.425 1.54 3.27 Czech Equities 910.2 910.2 0.02 -4.82 U.S. Equities 17,325.76 17,251.53 0.43 -0.57 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT =======================PRESS DIGEST============================= CHINA FUND: The government is in talks with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) over the creation of an up to 10 billion euro multi-national fund to invest in Europe, the newspaper said, citing documents it has seen. The state wants the fund administered in Prague. The finance ministry has objected to putting 200 million euros into the fund, the newspaper said. Instead, the government is looking for financial firms to contribute. Lidove Noviny, page 1 Reuters did not verify the stories nor does it vouch for their accuracy For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.3450 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)