CEZ: Czech electricity producer CEZ would be ready
for further talks with Swedish utility Vattenfall over its
German coal mines and related power plants if tender conditions
changed, Chief Executive Daniel Benes said in an interview with
Hospodarske Noviny.
PEGAS: Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens
raised its dividend more than expected after buying up
5 percent of the company's shares in a buyback programme, the
firm's chief financial officer said on Thursday.
CEE MARKETS: Central European assets rose on Thursday, with
Budapest's main stock index reaching an eight-year high, after
the U.S. Federal Reserve cut back its forecast for further
interest rate increases.
CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European power prices
declined on Thursday due to forecasts for declining consumption
at the weekend, warmer temperatures and expectations for a sharp
renewable supply increase in the region, traders said.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.008 27.023 0.06 -0.04
vs Dollar 23.929 23.869 -0.25 3.75
Czech Equities 898.32 898.32 -1.31 -6.07
U.S. Equities 17,481.49 17,325.76 0.9 0.32
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
CEZ: Czech utility CEZ boss Daniel Benes said in
an interview it could be seen as surprising that the company was
in profit given electricity prices, which have dropped from
above 30 euros/MWh to around 20 euros. He noted many competitors
have shown losses.
When asked if ending in a loss in the future was a risk,
Benes said it was possible under certain circumstances,
including further price drops.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
CEZ IN BULGARIA: CEZ would be open to the sale of assets in
Bulgaria, Benes said, but declined to comment on whether there
were talks with the Bulgarian government over this.
($1 = 24.3450 Czech crowns)
