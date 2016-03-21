PRAGUE, March 21 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies........................... ]
==========================EVENTS================================
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm).
News conference to follow.
Related news
PRAGUE - Czech central bank to release Countercyclical
capital buffer rate.
Related news
PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish detailed calendar for
the issuance of domestic state bonds in April.
Related news
===========================NEWS=================================
NEGATIVE RATES: The probability of the Czech central bank
cutting interest rates to negative territory is low but cannot
be ruled out, board member Jiri Rusnok, who is likely to be the
next governor, said on Friday.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Central European markets mostly extended their
gains slightly on Friday as signs from the U.S. Federal Reserve
that it may hike interest rates less than previously expected
this year keep the region's high-yielding assets attractive.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: An expected decline in power demand due to the
weekend drove central and southeastern European power prices
lower on Friday, despite an expected fall in renewable supplies,
traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.02 27.028 0.03 -0.08
vs Dollar 24.003 23.931 -0.3 3.45
Czech Equities 914.85 914.85 1.84 -4.34
U.S. Equities 17,602.3 17,481.49 0.69 1.02
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
=======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
SKODA AUTO: Skoda Auto plans to invest hundreds of millions
euros into its parent Volkswagen's joint venture with China's
biggest carmaker, SAIC Motor Corp, the weekly magazine Euro said
without specifying its sources.
Euro, page 27
EURO: Majority of Czech companies, 60 percent, want the
Czech Republic to join the euro zone, a poll by the Czech
Chamber of Commerce found. The bigger a company, the more it
supports the single currency, the poll showed.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A8
Reuters did not verify the stories nor does it vouch for
their accuracy
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)