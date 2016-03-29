PRAGUE, March 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ] ==========================EVENTS================================ PRAGUE - Chinese Czech Financial Cooperation Forum (here) (0730 GMT). Related news PRAGUE - Chinese President Xi Jinping and Czech President Milos Zeman to hold a joint news conference at 0945 GMT. Related news ===========================NEWS================================= PHILIP MORRIS: Czech tobacco group Philip Morris CR proposed a higher dividend of CZK 920/share. Story: Related news: CHINA: Chinese President Xi Jinping began a two-day state visit to Prague on Monday to promote business ties, crowning efforts by Czech President Milos Zeman to build a strategic relationship with Beijing. Story: Related news: BOURSES: Small and mid-sized stock exchanges in eastern Europe face a struggle to survive in a world where the behemoths attract the juiciest listings, and trading volumes are steadily shrinking. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.061 27.061 0 -0.23 vs Dollar 24.173 24.236 0.26 2.77 Czech Equities 888.93 888.93 -0.17 -7.05 U.S. Equities 17,535.39 17,515.73 0.11 0.63 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =======================PRESS DIGEST============================= CHINA TRADE: A survey by the small- and medium-sized business association found 88 percent of the 260 firms asked do not export to China and four-fifths do not plan to in the future. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 2 Reuters did not verify the stories nor does it vouch for their accuracy For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.0370 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)