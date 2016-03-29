PRAGUE, March 29 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
PRAGUE - Chinese Czech Financial Cooperation Forum (here)
(0730 GMT).
PRAGUE - Chinese President Xi Jinping and Czech President
Milos Zeman to hold a joint news conference at 0945 GMT.
PHILIP MORRIS: Czech tobacco group Philip Morris CR
proposed a higher dividend of CZK 920/share.
CHINA: Chinese President Xi Jinping began a two-day state
visit to Prague on Monday to promote business ties, crowning
efforts by Czech President Milos Zeman to build a strategic
relationship with Beijing.
BOURSES: Small and mid-sized stock exchanges in eastern
Europe face a struggle to survive in a world where the behemoths
attract the juiciest listings, and trading volumes are steadily
shrinking.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.061 27.061 0 -0.23
vs Dollar 24.173 24.236 0.26 2.77
Czech Equities 888.93 888.93 -0.17 -7.05
U.S. Equities 17,535.39 17,515.73 0.11 0.63
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
CHINA TRADE: A survey by the small- and medium-sized
business association found 88 percent of the 260 firms asked do
not export to China and four-fifths do not plan to in the
future.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 2
($1 = 24.0370 Czech crowns)
