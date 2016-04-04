PRAGUE, April 4 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies........................... ]
==========================EVENTS================================
PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish relevant auction dates
in April and offered government bonds.
Related news
===========================NEWS=================================
MIGRANTS: The Czech Republic will send back to Iraq a group
of Iraqi Christians who tried to move on to Germany instead of
staying in the country, Interior Minister Milan Chovanec said on
Sunday.
Story: Related news:
BUDGET: The Czech central state budget showed a 43.60
billion crown ($1.84 billion) surplus at the end of March due
mainly to higher tax collection and EU subsidies, helping to
reach the best-ever first quarter result, Finance Ministry data
showed on Friday.
Story: Related news:
* For a story on the 2015 budget:
NWR: New World Resources announced an extension of
the date for satisfaction of the first milestone contained in
the current super senior credit facility standstill and
temporary waiver.
Story: Related news:
CEE PMI: Central European manufacturing continued to grow in
March as a jump in Polish factory activity managed to offset
slower growth from Germany, the region's main trade partner.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies gained on Friday
after a report showed Polish manufacturing activity picked up in
March.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Forecasts for increasing solar power generation
and lower demand due to the weekend drove central and
southeastern day-ahead power prices lower on Friday, traders
said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.015 27.053 0.14 -0.06
vs Dollar 23.722 24.537 3.32 4.58
Czech Equities 892.92 892.92 -0.78 -6.63
U.S. Equities 17,792.75 17,685.09 0.61 2.11
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================
M&A: Investors Karel Komarek and Jiri Smejc have hired
Commerzbank and UniCredit to advise on a bid for German betting
agency Tipico, according to sources. A spokeswoman for Komarek's
KKCG group declined to comment.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)